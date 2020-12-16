Tenable Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc. the Cyber Exposure company, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, recognizing its proven commitment to the highest level of information security management. Following an extensive audit process, the certification was issued by Schellman & Company LLC.



ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard mandating numerous controls for the establishment, maintenance and certification of an information security management system (ISMS). Tenable’s ISMS is designed to cover all key areas of a robust information security program with a specific focus on providing secure products and services for employees, customers and partners. Tenable received the certification upon its first ISO attempt, showcasing the completeness and rigor of its information security program. To achieve the ISO 27001 certification, organizations must demonstrate a systematic and documented approach to protecting and managing sensitive company and customer information including intellectual property, employee and customer data, financial information and information entrusted to it by third parties.

“As a cybersecurity company, nothing is more important than protecting the assets and data of our customers, partners and employees,” said Robert Huber, chief security officer, Tenable. “Achieving the ISO 27001 certification is a huge accomplishment and a testament to our ongoing commitment to the highest level of information security. We will continue to ensure our program meets or exceeds the security standards and expectations of our customers and the broader industry.”

Tenable’s integrated solution is the industry’s first Cyber Exposure platform which includes Tenable.io®, for vulnerability management in the cloud, and Tenable.sc™, for vulnerability management on-premises. The Cyber Exposure Platform translates raw vulnerability data into business insight organizations can use to reduce their cyber risk across the expanding attack surface. Customers can leverage Tenable products to see, predict and act on threats and vulnerabilities that pose the greatest risk to their organization.

The scope of the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification covers the ISMS supporting Tenable’s legal areas, human resources, information technology, software development, executive leadership, and customer support functions. Details are publicly available in the Schellman Certificate Directory .

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com .