Today, 394 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 5,752 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 92,853 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 984,435. From the cases 367 are Kenyans while 27 are foreigners.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 updates (16 December 2020)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.