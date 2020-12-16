Esports Entertainment Group Opens Access to New Markets with Agreement to Acquire Online Casino Operator Lucky Dino

/EIN News/ -- Lucky Dino generated $21M revenue and $3.8M EBITDA in FY20 and is forecasted to grow to $29M revenue and $6.5M EBITDA in FY22



Cross-sell opportunities with 30K monthly active players

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the “Company”), an esports entertainment and online gambling operator, today announced that its Malta gaming licensed subsidiary, Esports Entertainment (Malta) Limited, has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire the business of Lucky Dino Gaming Limited (“Lucky Dino”), an established Malta licensed online casino operator with its own proprietary casino platform. The estimated $30 million deal (Eur25m) is expected to be financed through a debt facility procured by the Company.

"Over the past five years, Lucky Dino has evolved from a single brand white-label casino operator into a multi-brand, class-leading casino operator and technology business,” commented Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “In addition to further strengthening our tech stack, Lucky Dino’s assets will give us a substantial foothold in multiple new jurisdictions across Europe and Scandinavia where esports are extremely popular, and with Lucky Dino’s 30K monthly active casino players we will have tremendous cross-selling opportunities with our SportNation and Vie.gg betting platforms.”

In acquiring Lucky Dino’s assets, the Company will have access to a premium casino platform based on modern microservices architecture for superior simplicity, scalability, and flexibility. Lucky Dino’s proprietary technology stack includes affiliate marketing software, payment servers, and a comprehensive CRM system with a sophisticated gamification and loyalty engine and unique automated player management functionality fit for geographical expansion.

“Lucky Dino has generated an impressive track record of growth, reporting an 86% CAGR on revenue for the five years ended June 30, 2020,” continued Johnson. “With opportunities to realize synergies across shared back-office functions, payment processing and more, we are in a great position to build upon Lucky Dino’s notable EBITDA performance. Ultimately, we will look to bring this exciting online casino platform to the U.S. in the future alongside our vie.gg esports offering.”

Lucky Dino generated $21 million revenue and $3.8 million EBITDA in FY20 and is forecasted to generate $24 million revenue and $5 million EBITDA in FY21 and $29 million revenue and $6.5 million EBITDA in FY22. Financial projections do not take into account additional growth and cost saving opportunities from the combined companies.

