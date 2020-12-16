Gotransverse Closes 2020 with Globalization, Business Intelligence, Ecosystem, and Personalization Features for Innovative Monetization Models

New capabilities improve support for global transactions, data access, and customer experience to extend intelligent billing versatility

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2020 comes to a close, Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, today announced that the company had added a variety of new globalization, business intelligence, ecosystem, and personalization features to its intelligent billing platform. These new features provide global enterprises with new billing capabilities as they adopt new recurring revenue and pay-as-you-go pricing strategies.



To improve globalization of the Gotransverse intelligent billing platform, the company has added new features such as payment gateway integrations with Adyen and GoCardless, making it easier to accept payments from markets where credit cards and ACH payments are less common. SureTax Communication tax integration for the telecommunications market was added, as well as OneSource sales tax integration. Also new to the platform is support for European Strong Card Authentication (SCA), multiple currency support for a single customer, and extended Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) direct debit payment notification.

“As global companies embrace new and enhanced monetization models, we have continued to expand Gotransverse’s capabilities to make billing as frictionless as possible,” said James Messer, CEO and Founder of Gotransverse. “We have added new business intelligence, personalization, and add-ons to increase the value of our billing platform and to power new revenue options. As subscription billing saturates global markets, we have also seen a dramatic increase in the adoption of pay-as-you-go services, and we want to make sure Gotransverse is there to support them.”

Other features added to Gotransverse introduce new business intelligence tools to enable enhanced business insight and reporting capabilities, including expanded data views for core and microservice data sets across the platform and new standardized reports. Gotransverse also has enhanced its extensibility through configurable ERP connectors, additional microservices, API orchestration, new API endpoints, and business logic scripting. There also are new configurable mediation services, industry-specific features, and added support for external application integrations.

To enhance customer experience, Gotransverse has added new personalization functions to drive new revenue streams for our customers and deliver a personalized experience for the end-customer, including:

Collections services including added payment plans, cure notifications, and broken promise-to-pay action management

Extended service suspension and reactivation billing option management

Voided usage retention/processing

Invoice on order

Account-specific billing scheduling

Extended rating and billing precision

Automated credit adjustment expiration and write-offs

Extended role-based security management capabilities.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at internet scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com.

