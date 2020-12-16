Relaxera and CBL Patras Announce Exclusive Agreement on Manufacturing and Sales of Synthetic Human Relaxin-2

BENSHEIM, Germany and PATRAS, Greece, December 16, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- Relaxera Pharmazeutische Gesellschaft mbH & Co. KG and CBL Patras (Chemical and Biopharmaceutical Laboratories) announce the signing of an exclusive contract for human relaxin-2. This cooperation agreement designates CBL as the exclusive manufacturing partner for synthetic human relaxin-2 (GMP and non-GMP) and Relaxera as the exclusive sales executive partner for relaxin.

Relaxera currently undertakes research to characterize synthetic human relaxin-2 as a pharmaceutical candidate for HFpEF (Heart Failure with preserved Ejection Fraction), based on relaxin’s pleiotropic effects. The background is summarized by Thomas Bernd Dschietzig in Mol. Cell. Endocrinol. (2019): “Relaxin-2 for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF): Rationale for future clinical trials”.

Relaxin-2 produced at CBL in Patras will further be used to study the effects of relaxin-2 on myocardial fibrosis as well as the mechanism how relaxin-2 protects pancreatic beta cells and might be beneficial for the treatment of impaired glucose tolerance. Relaxin-2 may also become pharmaceutical relevant in the field of dermatology.

“Solving the manufacturing requirements for a pharmaceutical drug candidate is one key element in the development of an active pharmaceutical ingredient”, said Prof. Dr. Thomas Bernd Dschietzig, Relaxera’s CEO, “Beyond this, it opens an easier access for continued research in the ‘relaxin community’ worldwide”. And Prof. Dr. Kleomenis Barlos, Founder and President of CBL Patras, agrees “We are experienced in peptide material manufacturing and in commercial applications. We are looking forward to this promising cooperation.”

About CBL (Chemical and Biopharmaceutical Laboratories) CBL Patras, founded in 1990, is worldwide one of the largest peptide material suppliers offering proprietary and generic GMP and non-GMP peptides. Among them now as well relaxin and other insulin-like peptides. CBL is approved by European Authorities and FDA. Additionally CBL is well known as a peptide technology company, experienced in getting technology in commercial application.

About Relaxera Pharmazeutische Gesellschaft mbH & Co. KG Relaxera is a company dedicated to the development of pharmaceuticals and treatments with human relaxin-2 for chronic cardiovascular diseases and (pre-) diabetic conditions. Relaxera has developed methods for relaxin synthesis in large quantities and is examining its effects on the heart muscle fibres with focus on the aging heart and heart failure with preserved ejection faction (HFpEF) and on the islet cells of pancreas. Offers for customers are GMP- and non-GMP relaxin-2 and cooperation research projects about relaxin’s pleiotropic effects. Relaxera was founded in 2016, is privately owned, and located in Bensheim and Berlin, Germany.

Contact

Relaxera Pharmazeutische Gesellschaft mbH & Co. KG Dr. Marion Michaelis Head of Medical Sciences med.science@relaxera.de www.relaxera.de

Keywords: Humans; Relaxin; Heart Failure; Prediabetic State; Glucose Intolerance; Insulin-Secreting Cells; Stroke Volume; Cardiovascular Diseases; Myocardium; Heart; Islets of Langerhans; Cardiomyopathies; Fibrosis; Aging

