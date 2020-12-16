Aptive Environmental Debunks Four Winter Pest Control Myths

Experts Share Common Pest Control Misconceptions & Advice Ahead of the Holidays

/EIN News/ -- PROVO, Utah, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptive Environmental , one of the leading U.S. pest control companies, is debunking four common winter pest myths as consumers hole up in “quiet” homes for the holidays. A common belief is that bugs die off in colder weather, but according to pest control experts at Aptive, this is not true for plenty of species. Because pests often nest in warm, secluded areas, rooms like the basement, garage, attic and storage often fall victim to pest infestations during colder months.



“While the popular phrase this time of year is that ‘not a creature is stirring all through the house,’ Aptive’s team of professionals know that is not always the case, and it’s our job to make sure this rings true through the holiday season and beyond,” said Vess Pearson, CEO of Aptive Environmental.

Ahead of the holidays, Aptive is sharing the top four common winter pest myths along with the facts:

MYTH #1: Bugs die in the winter – The pests you saw a few months ago didn’t, “die off”, they are hibernating or “overwintering.” The best overwintering hiders include wasps, ants, stink bugs and crickets, which can result in larger issues come spring when these pests wake from their long nap.

MYTH #2: Pest activity ceases in the winter – While some pests do overwinter, others like spiders, cockroaches, silverfish, scorpions, rats, mice and more may still be visible throughout the home. In fact, spiders can be more prevalent in the wintertime. Further, in many locations across the U.S., temperatures often rise over 50 degrees in the winter, awakening pests. Insects are cold-blooded, so as soon as the temperature exceeds their ability to metabolize, they’ll soon make a reappearance.

Fun fact: Cockroaches can survive freezing temperatures down to 15 degrees Fahrenheit and prefer to live and hide indoors where food is plentiful.

MYTH #3: If you can’t see pests, they are not there – Every fall, pests do their best to find a home for the winter—often called the “Fall Crawl”—which is typically in hidden areas of your home where it’s heated. Favorite winter hiding areas for pests include corners, cracks, cluttered areas, in the walls – even in the stack of wood next to your fireplace.

MYTH #4: You don’t need pest control in the winter – Winter is one of the best times to treat pests. Pests are at their weakest when they are hibernating or overwintering and not reproducing, which is the ideal time to attack and prevent warm weather pest problems – or, from reappearing while the in-laws are visiting over the holidays.

EXPERT ADVICE: “Once pests find a home in yours, they’re harder to get rid of. While the best time to prevent winter pest problems is in the fall, optimally, the first pest control appointment of the year should take place in the winter when pests are trying to survive the colder months,” Aptive Environmental Vice President of Operations Trent Frazer says. “Overwintering pests drive spring and summer pests, which means long-term preventative care starts now.”

