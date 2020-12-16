CrossTower Added as Liquidity Source to the Blockfills ECN Ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossTower Inc. , a digital asset exchange operator founded by capital markets veterans on a mission to mainstream digital asset investing, today announced it has been added as a liquidity source to the Blockfills ECN. Launched earlier this year, CrossTower is one of the fastest growing U.S.-regulated crypto exchanges.

Blockfills is an electronic, off exchange, digital liquidity provider that operates using an electronic communication network model (“ECN”). Blockfills offers its clients deep liquidity and cutting-edge technologies to deploy this liquidity and market data to end-users anonymously and in an impactful way. Adding CrossTower’s liquidity and competitive pricing to the Blockfills ECN will give Blockfills’ clients an opportunity to trade at even lower costs. In addition, CrossTower will gain deep liquidity access from Blockfills.

“Being added to the Blockfills ECN is recognition of the liquidity we’ve built on our platform in such a short time,” said CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO Kapil Rathi. “We’re excited to partner with BlockFills and look forward to helping their clients achieve best execution and lower their total cost of trading.”

“We believe our clients will greatly benefit from having CrossTower added as a source of liquidity on our ECN,” said Blockfills CEO, Nick Hammer. “We’ve been keeping an eye on CrossTower and found the spreads and depth of their order book to be among the best in the digital asset industry. They should be a great source of liquidity and a very attractive place to trade given their creative and competitive pricing model.”

Today, CrossTower operates two exchanges, CrossTower Global supports international customers and CrossTower US supports domestic United States customers.

ABOUT CROSSTOWER

CrossTower is an exchange operator founded by capital markets veterans on a mission to mainstream digital asset trading and investing. We have built a multi-asset platform for institutional and individual investors with best-in-class safeguards, services and capabilities to make the next-generation financial markets a reality. CrossTower has methodically built its platform, leveraging its trading experience, technology, operational infrastructure, innovative pricing as well as regulatory and client service models, to ensure the success of the exchange at launch and well into the future. For more information, visit www.crosstower.com.

ABOUT BLOCKFILLS

Blockfills was the first electronic, off-exchange, digital liquidity and technology provider operating using an electronic communication network model (“ECN”). The Company has successfully built and deployed a cutting-edge multi-asset technology platform that provides price discovery, electronic order matching, smart order routing and trade reconciliation solutions for institutions in the digital spot, derivatives and lending markets. Blockfills has clients in over 50 countries with offices in Chicago, New York, London and the Cayman Islands. For more information, visit https://www.blockfills.com/

