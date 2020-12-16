Give Global Through Your Workplace This Holiday Season

Global Impact inspires year-end workplace giving and international charity support, positioned to help millions around the world affected by COVID-19.

/EIN News/ -- Alexandria, VA, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This giving season, there are so many charitable options and, this year specifically, the worldwide needs are higher than ever. Global Impact, the leader in growing global philanthropy, connects employees to nearly 100 leading international charities with resources to make an impact by giving through your workplace. Workplace giving to international charities, especially when paired with employer matching, is a simple way to make a far-reaching difference.

This year, the world faced challenging circumstances with the onset of COVID-19. Charities are taking on the direct impact of the healthcare crisis as well as the subsequent challenges from the pandemic like increased hunger, violence and poverty.

After transitioning to working at home, many employees feel isolated and disengaged. Through workplace donations and virtual volunteerism pledges, employees can feel more connected to their chosen cause, boosting team engagement even with remote work. Annual employee workplace giving campaigns are successful solutions for engaging a workforce, building morale and empowering charities by providing the resources they need to succeed.

According to Benevity, overall participation in employee giving and customer engagement in 2020 increased by 23%. At the same time, volunteerism dropped by 30% because of lockdowns and physical distancing requirements. In response to the challenges to hosting volunteer events, many charities began to offer more virtual volunteer opportunities like the seed packing program that Global Impact employees participated in or letter writing with Mercy Corps that federal employees completed this year.

If you are an individual looking to make an impact, we encourage you to give back and give global this season. Join your workplace giving campaign to help charities making a positive impact and further their missions around the world. For federal employees and retirees, you can give at work through the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC).

Giving through the workplace has many added benefits over a direct donation, including:

Matching gift options that increase the value of your dollar to make it go even further.

Reduced administrative costs, allowing your donations to go directly to the causes you care about.

Money saved on fundraising efforts like mailers, which are increasingly expensive, to allow more of a charity's time and donations to go toward its mission.

Allowing charities to plan ahead holistically by letting them know the total amount of your donation and how long they will be receiving it.

Charities are struggling to meet the increasing needs around the world. You can affect so much change by giving through your workplace campaign to organizations that are on the frontlines of COVID-19. For example, International Medical Corps is working to provide medical care to people in need and Save the Children is dedicated to provided resources to children around the world affected by crisis. Or consider a gift to support Global Impact’s tireless work to inspire greater global giving and to get resources to those most in need. Visit charity.org/give to explore the causes we represent and support.

Join your workplace giving campaign and make a collective impact.

Want to learn more about workplace giving programs or how to start one at your company? Contact us at engage@charity.org.

About Global Impact

Global Impact works on charitable ventures to inspire greater giving. We serve as a trusted advisor, intermediary and implementing partner across the private, nonprofit and public sectors. Through these partnerships, we have raised nearly $2 billion for causes such as disaster relief and global development. Global Impact’s reach and services are complemented by the work of our subsidiary company, Geneva Global.

