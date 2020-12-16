With the Clock Ticking Down to Her Trial, ‘Wrongful Conviction with Jason Flom’ Returns with the Case of Zephaniah Trevino

17-Year-Old Sex Trafficking Victim Faces Charges of Capital Murder

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seventeen-year-old Zephaniah Trevino didn’t pull the trigger, but the teenaged sex trafficking victim is facing charges of capital murder when she sits in front of a jury on January 14th. On December 16, her mother and her attorney will tell her heartbreaking story on the return of Wrongful Conviction with Jason Flom, the gripping podcast (produced by Lava For Good Podcasts) that serves to educate and galvanize its listeners.



Zephaniah, or “Zephi” as she’s known to friends and family, was a typical teenager in her Grand Prairie, Texas community. Kind, outgoing, and the youngest of four siblings raised in a loving home, she was involved in activities from her church worship team to pitching for her high school softball team.

The young girl’s life took a dangerous turn when she became involved in unhealthy relationships that led to drug use. Zephi started running away from home, eventually meeting an adult man who began grooming her for sex trafficking using drugs, coercion, emotional manipulation and abuse, physical threats, as well as threats against her family.



Over time, Zephi was forced numerous times by her trafficker to participate in sexual acts with other adults. Finally, the cycle of abuse ended with the trafficker killing a man with which Zephi was being forced to perform sexual acts.

For a year, Zephi was held in the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice facility. Now out on bond, she awaits trial on charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery. Zephi maintains her innocence on all charges. After the public defender assigned to her case pushed her to take a plea deal with a long sentence, Zephi’s family retained national civil rights and criminal defense attorney Justin A. Moore (who will be appearing on the podcast) and Dallas-based criminal defense attorney Ashkan Mehryari. Zephi has also garnered the support of Flom, a founding board member of The Innocence Project and a criminal justice advocate for over 25 years.

Her story will mark the return of Wrongful Conviction with Jason Flom, a hit podcast series that tells the tragic stories of the wrongfully convicted featuring their own voices. Over the years, the podcast has highlighted the stories of people like Brendan Dassey, Amanda Knox, and Rodney Reed, offering unique access that has made the series a resource for lawyers, advocates, and the wrongfully imprisoned themselves.

After Zephi’s story, the series will continue in January 2021 with a dozen consecutive weeks of new episodes such as the case of Rob Will, a Texas man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to death for murder despite there being no eyewitnesses or forensic evidence connecting him to the crime.

Wrongful Conviction with Jason Flom is produced by Lava For Good Podcasts in association with Signal Co. No1 and PRX.

Listen to Zephi’s story on www.wrongfulconvictionpodcast.com or on all popular podcast streaming platforms.



