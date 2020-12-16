Zero Hash Announces Partnership with US Broker tastyworks

US broker dealer tastyworks begins digital asset trading through its partnership with Zero Hash

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash , the leader in digital trade settlement, today announced a partnership with tastyworks , one of the fastest growing US equity brokerages, to launch digital asset trading to hundreds of thousands of the most active traders in the world. Through Zero Hash technology, tastyworks clients will be able to trade digital currencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum on the same platform and account that they use for stocks, options and futures.



Zero Hash delivers secure, low latency infrastructure to settle digital assets in a completely automated way with full regulatory compliance. “Zero Hash is committed to building best-of-breed technology for the digital asset space, and tastyworks shares that ambition in stock and option trading. Together, we enable crypto trading to tastyworks clients in the most user-focused way possible,” said Edward Woodford, Zero Hash’s CEO.

“I’ve traded crypto personally for several years, but what’s been missing is the seamless integration with the rest of my portfolio,” said Tom Sosnoff, CEO of tastytrade. “This partnership with Zero Hash solves that problem for all tastyworks clients. Plus, crypto is becoming its own asset class. As Bitcoin becomes more mainstream, tastyworks and Zero Hash will provide the go-to platform for retail traders.”

“The demand from our clients for crypto and digital assets is huge,” said Scott Sheridan, CEO of tastyworks. “It is the single most requested feature for the tastyworks platform. Because Zero Hash can be fully integrated with our clearing firm, this was the most straightforward and fastest way for us to do that. Our clients are already trading crypto, and now they can do that on our award-winning platform.”

Key features of Zero Hash include:

Balance: Verify real-time account balances and deposits across all assets, with ownership validation.

Verify real-time account balances and deposits across all assets, with ownership validation. Lock: Lock and unlock the withdrawals of assets in real time for committed and exited transactions.

Lock and unlock the withdrawals of assets in real time for committed and exited transactions. Transfer: Transfer the ownership of assets with Zero Hash providing the regulatory framework to serve 99%+ of the US population.

Transfer the ownership of assets with Zero Hash providing the regulatory framework to serve 99%+ of the US population. Transactions: Access detailed transaction history with real time transaction updates across 1000+ transaction pairs.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash’s mission is to empower innovators by delivering access to the financial system 2.0. Zero Hash enables developers and businesses to focus on building experiences and products. We power your favorite brokerage app or neo bank to offer BTC, provide the rails to the 2.0 payment processors, give platforms the ability to facilitate instantaneous cross border payments and eliminate complexity for moving assets for the world’s largest liquidity providers.

Zero Hash is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business as well as a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in more than 45 states (providing coverage to roughly 97% of the US population). Zero Hash also holds a virtual currency license from NYDFS.

Zero Hash was voted Innovator of the Year by the 2019 Profit & Loss Readers Choice Awards.

About tastyworks

Based out of Chicago, IL, tastyworks is a brokerage firm, creating and leading a financial revolution for the do-it-yourself investor. The brokerage firm was launched in 2017 by the same anti-Wall Street team that created thinkorswim in 1999 and tastytrade in 2011. tastyworks supports investors who want to actively manage their own money with a powerful platform, embedded engaging content, and a unique commission structure. tastyworks is a subsidiary of tastytrade. For more information visit www.tastyworks.com.

Contact

Zero Hash

Edward Woodford

media@zerohash.com

tastyworks

Thomas Preston

tp@tastytrade.com