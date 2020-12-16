Datasoft announces strategic partnership with Vouched ID Verification

Leading global payments company joins cutting-edge AI startup to expand real-time ID verification to provide better financial access and services worldwide

TORONTO and SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2020 -- Datasoft, a leading cloud-based foreign exchange and global payments platform provider, today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership with Vouched, an award-winning provider of AI-powered identity verification. The implementation of Vouched real-time visual identity proofing complements Datasoft's growing digital KYC and onboarding platform.



Through the COVID-19 pandemic and after, adopting innovative digital technologies as an alternative to traditional account opening procedures is vital to reduce customer onboarding friction without compromising high standards of compliance. Integrating Vouched document identity scanning technology and biometric facial recognition onto the Datasoft FxOffice platform delivers a seamless and secure user experience.

“We are very excited to be working with Vouched. Their real-time visual identity verification is impressive and brings us a big step closer to a truly frictionless customer onboarding experience. To keep pace with growth in digital KYC, Datasoft continues to explore innovative approaches to build on top of our digital KYC and onboarding platform,” said Rahim Harji CEO of Datasoft.

“Datasoft is a leader in financial technology and global payments, and we are honored to partner with them,” said Vouched Co-Founder and CEO, John Baird. “By helping Datasoft verify customers worldwide, verification becomes faster and more secure, providing financial access to customers anywhere and at anytime, helping Vouched achieve its vision of becoming the world’s leading identity verification platform.”

A graduate of Creative Destruction Labs in spring 2020, Vouched has experienced rapid adopted across businesses in banking and money service businesses, healthcare, and the gig and sharing economy. The speed and rigor of Vouched’s AI-powered identity verification earned it an award for Top KYC Solution from CIO Banking Outlook.

About Datasoft



Datasoft is a leading Fintech in FX and global payments. With a proven track record of innovation and commitment to excellence, the Datasoft FxOffice cloud-based platform powers financial institutions of all sizes. Built specifically for the foreign exchange and payments industry, FxOffice delivers modern end-to-end enterprise capability unifying FX dealing, risk management solutions, compliance, global payment solutions, and finance into a single platform. Datasoft runs bank and non-bank financial institutions in North America, Europe, and Australia.

For more information about Datasoft, please visit: www.datasoft.global

About Vouched

Vouched is award-winning artificial intelligence and computer vision that powers end-to-end visual identity verification and fraud detection in real-time. A top KYC Solution by Banking CIO Outlook, Vouched is an expert on hundreds of government-issued photo identity documents, including driver’s licenses, passports, and permanent resident cards. Vouched helps banks, gig and sharing companies, employment screening and recruiting businesses, and healthcare providers verify and onboard users, instantly providing access to life’s most critical services.



For more information, visit Vouched at https://www.vouched.id/





