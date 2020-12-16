Lantronix’s Advanced IoT Technologies Provide Secure, Flexible Device Communications for Healthcare Environments

Lantronix’s software platform and hardware solutions help increase operational efficiency and decrease costs

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), engineering services and intelligent hardware for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced that its ConsoleFlow™ cloud/on-premises management software platform together with its SGX 5150 IoT Device Gateway provide secure and flexible medical device communication for hospital and healthcare environments. Delivering operational efficiency, this solution also helps lower operational costs. See the complete case study here.



“Together, Lantronix’s ConsoleFlow and SGX 5150 IoT Device Gateway provide hospitals with a flexible, secure and resilient solution for medical device connectivity,” said Paul Pickle, president and CEO of Lantronix Inc. “Lantronix increases hospital and medical facility efficiency and reduces operational costs by delivering a complete hardware and cloud/on-premises centralized management solution.”

Since communication technology used at hospitals varies greatly, Lantronix’s products meet the need for a flexible, secure and compliant solution that resolves complex challenges, including gaps in Wi-Fi® coverage as well as secure outbound Internet connection limitations. By providing encrypted and reliable medical device communication, hospitals have the assurance that critical patient data is private and protected.

Challenge: Enable Flexible, Secure Remote Connectivity

Hospitals face several challenges in providing flexible, secure and robust connectivity for medical devices, resulting in medical device information being improperly transmitted, stored or shared.

To improve patient care and transmission of critical device operational data, such as COVID-19 treatment, hospitals need a connectivity solution to overcome network infrastructure connection challenges and comply with network infrastructure security requirements.

Some of the connectivity challenges facing hospitals are:

Finding a single source for a total hardware, cloud and on-premises device management solution

Unifying and connecting varying device and network infrastructure technologies and unique configuration requirements

Overcoming Wi-Fi connectivity issues, such as coverage gaps

Dealing with outbound Internet connection limitations and security issues

Meeting security and governance requirements, which can be unique for each hospital

Providing secure remote device management capabilities to keep devices up to date with the ability to quickly address any issues that may arise with alerts and notifications

Solution: Lantronix SGX 5150 IoT Device Gateway and ConsoleFlow software

Lantronix SGX 5150 IoT Gateway provides the hardware needed to connect medical devices and operational data securely to hospital networks, delivering highly resilient communications with the latest in secure Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity. Its multi-interface access provides medical device manufacturers the flexibility to connect multiple device types using the SGX gateway. Its built-in device security features include secure boot, secure firmware, data-at-rest protection and role-based access control.

ConsoleFlow cloud and on-premises deployment options provide centralized device management for the SGX 5150 gateways, improving operational efficiency. The combination of ConsoleFlow and the SGX gateway provided:

Zero-touch remote updates for firmware and configuration

Remote provisioning for hundreds of gateways

Remote access to gateways for troubleshooting and remediation

Uninterrupted operation during firmware and configuration queued updates

Results: Lantronix Delivers Flexible, Secure and Reliable Connectivity

Together, Lantronix ConsoleFlow networking and management solutions and SGX 5150 gateway give hospitals an integrated hardware and cloud/on-premises solution for medical device connectivity. Lantronix’s software and hardware solutions are integrated to help improve patient care, facilitate the secure capture and sharing of patient data and accelerate operational efficiency.

Benefits include:

Meets hospitals’ needs for secure and reliable medical device communications

Enables analysis of critical gateway connectivity telemetry data

Lowers operation costs by eliminating or reducing on-site visits

Increases operational efficiency with remote analysis, updates and troubleshooting

Resolves connectivity issues, including Wi-Fi coverage gaps and outbound Internet connectivity issues



About Lantronix ConsoleFlow and SGX 5150

ConsoleFlow is Lantronix’s cloud and on-premises hosted management software platform, delivering resilience and intelligence to the network infrastructure through aggregation and automation as well as APIs for IT and IoT assets.

Lantronix SGX 5150 is a next-generation IoT device gateway that enables business-critical assets and data, such as medical devices that need to be securely connected to the enterprise network. Its advanced turnkey design provides everything needed for secure wireless connectivity.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure solutions while accelerating their time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify operations through the creation, development, deployment, and management of customer projects at scale while providing quality, reliability, and security.

Lantronix’s portfolio of services and products address each layer of the IoT Stack, including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control, and Comprehend, enabling its customers to deploy successful IoT and REM solutions. Lantronix’s services and products deliver a holistic approach, addressing its customers’ needs by integrating a SaaS management platform with custom application development layered on top of external and embedded hardware, enabling intelligent edge computing, secure communications (wired, Wi-Fi and cellular), location and positional tracking and environmental sensing and reporting.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust industry and customer-specific solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies, and realize the possibilities of IoT and REM. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices, and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, infrastructure and government.

For more information, visit www.lantronix.com. Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

