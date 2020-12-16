Atlantic Canada’s First 5G Network Expands to Moncton, New Brunswick

/EIN News/ -- Atlantic Canada’s only 5G network is now available in the cities of Moncton and Fredericton, NB



Canada’s first and largest 5G network will reach 160 communities across the country this year¹

Rogers also announces rollout of Canada’s first 5G standalone core network

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced it is expanding its 5G service on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network to reach residents and businesses in Moncton, New Brunswick². Today’s announcement builds on the company’s September rollout of 5G in the city of Fredericton, making it the first 5G network in Atlantic Canada.

“5G is a massive technological evolution that will bring the best of connectivity to the residents of New Brunswick, changing the way we live and work in the province,” said Matt MacLellan, President of Atlantic Region, Rogers Communications. “Through this next generation technology, we're bringing the latest innovations to our own backyards as we drive prosperity for our province and Canada."

Including these markets, Rogers 5G network, powered exclusively by Ericsson, will reach a total of 160 cities and towns across the country this week, offering 10x more coverage than any other carrier. See full 5G coverage map here. Customers in these locations on Rogers Infinite and Rogers for Business Shared Unlimited Data plans with compatible 5G devices will have access to this next generation wireless technology. More than 2.2 million Canadians are on 5G-ready Rogers Infinite unlimited data plans.

Today, Rogers also announced that it is starting to roll out Canada’s first 5G standalone core network, powered by Ericsson, in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver, marking the next important step in evolving Rogers 5G network. Read more about this announcement here.

Expected to introduce new capabilities that are significantly more advanced than previous generations of wireless technology, 5G will transform businesses and industries with increased speed and capacity, more efficient use of spectrum and lower latency. 5G will also support a massive increase in the number of connected devices that require near instantaneous access for applications like earthquake prevention using AI and machine learning, autonomous mining and smart city applications such as collision prevention.

“Our province has a long history of being agile and innovative,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “As an early adopter of 5G technology, New Brunswick is taking the necessary steps to build a brighter, bolder future. Ongoing advancements to our digital infrastructure will ensure our people and businesses have the resources they need to connect, innovate and grow. Rogers’ continued investment in New Brunswick is a testament to the opportunities that lay ahead for our people and businesses.”

In addition to providing Canadians with the latest technology, wireless industry investments in 5G networks are expected to contribute an estimated $40 billion annually to the country’s economy and 250,000 permanent new jobs by 20264. Rogers has also partnered with Ignite Fredericton on providing 5G to its Innovation Lab at the Cyber Centre in Knowledge Park, which will be run by CyberNB.



Rogers has invested over $30 billion over the past 35 years to build Canada’s most trusted and reliable wireless network. In 2020, the company was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row by umlaut, the global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking. A recent 2020 Ookla Speedtest report found Rogers wireless network delivers the most consistent speeds of any national wireless network in Canada.

