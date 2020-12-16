Rogers 5G Network Reaches Over 10 Cities and Towns in Quebec

/EIN News/ -- Ready to support the latest 5G devices, Rogers 5G expands to five more communities across the province, including Laval and Sherbrooke



Canada’s first and largest 5G network will reach 160 communities across the country this year1

Rogers also announces rollout of Canada’s first 5G standalone core network

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced it is expanding its 5G service on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network to now reach residents and businesses in five more communities across Quebec2. From small towns to metropolitan centres, Rogers 5G network now reaches these 11 communities across the province3:

Boisbriand, QC

Candiac, QC

Gatineau, QC

Joliette, QC

Laval, QC

Montréal, QC Québec City, QC

Saint-Eustache, QC

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

Sherbrooke, QC

Trois-Rivières, QC

See full 5G coverage map here.



Rogers 5G network, powered exclusively by Ericsson, will reach a total of 160 cities and towns across the country by the end of the week, offering 10x more coverage in Canada than any other carrier. Now customers in these locations on Rogers Infinite and Rogers for Business Shared Unlimited Data plans with compatible 5G devices will have access to this next generation wireless technology. More than 2.2 million Canadians are on 5G-ready Rogers Infinite unlimited data plans.

“We are proud to bring 5G to five more cities and towns across Quebec,” said Edith Cloutier, President of Quebec, Rogers Communications. "This next generation technology is a vital investment that will connect our communities and drive productivity, innovation and our province’s economy forward. 5G will enable the digitalization of entire industries and will ensure the future prosperity of our province and country."

Today, Rogers also announced that it is starting to roll out Canada’s first 5G standalone core network, powered by Ericsson, in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver, marking the next important step in evolving Rogers 5G network. Read more about this announcement here.

Expected to introduce new capabilities that are significantly more advanced than previous generations of wireless technology, 5G will transform businesses and industries with increased speed and capacity, more efficient use of spectrum and lower latency. 5G will also support a massive increase in the number of connected devices that require near instantaneous access for applications like earthquake prevention using AI and machine learning, autonomous mining and smart city applications such as collision prevention.

In addition to providing Canadians with the latest technology, wireless industry investments in 5G networks are expected to contribute an estimated $40 billion annually to the country’s economy and 250,000 permanent new jobs by 20264. Along with economic benefits, 5G technologies will offer social benefits as well. For example, 5G technologies will enable carbon abatement from most industry verticals – in fact, mobile technologies have the potential to address 23% of Canada’s total 2030 emission reduction target by 20255.

Rogers has invested over $30 billion over the past 35 years to build Canada’s most trusted and reliable wireless network. In 2020, the company was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row by umlaut, the global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking. A recent 2020 Ookla Speedtest report found Rogers wireless network delivers the most consistent speeds of any national wireless network in Canada.

A PwC study commissioned by the company indicates that last year Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in Quebec of over $2.7 billion of output including over 11,000 full-time jobs generated and supported.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

