CallTower Appoints New Channel Director for Illinois

/EIN News/ -- South Jordan, Utah, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications and collaboration solutions, is proud to announce Bryan Green, a seasoned channel professional, has joined their team. With nearly twenty years of strategic, result-oriented Channel experience and a record of excellence in leading business-growth initiatives, Bryan will deliver his expertise as CallTower’s Channel Director of Illinois.

As an effective communicator and presenter with excellent interpersonal, analytical, and negotiation skills, Bryan has held long-term key UCaaS Sales Leadership roles at Access One, Inc. and Globalcom.

"I am excited to join the CallTower team and empower our partners and their customers to be more successful,” said Green. “I am thrilled to be joining an organization that delivers turnkey Cisco and Microsoft Teams UCaaS solutions - all tailored to meet the needs to today’s competitive global environment.”

According to CallTower Chief Revenue Officer, William Rubio, “Bryan is a channel innovator, and we are thrilled that he will champion our Illinois Channel Program. CallTower is growing at an unprecedented rate and Bryan is joining our team at the perfect time to continue our momentum and support our partners. Bryan has an impeccable reputation, and his motivation to get things done fits perfectly into our culture."

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has become a leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications solutions for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading, cloud-based, Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions, including Cisco® HCS, Webex, Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Enterprise Hosted Skype for Business, CT Cloud Voice, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and Cloud Contact Center for business customers.

