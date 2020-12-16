AMISTAD PROJECT EXPOSES INFLUENCE OF MARK ZUCKERBERG’S DARK MONEY NETWORK IN 2020 ELECTION
Report details how Zuckerberg’s $500M donation was part of wider effort to undermine electoral system by injecting private money, causing chaos and lawlessnessARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, a national constitutional litigation organization that first challenged private interference in the election process months ago, revealed at a national press conference a report exposing Mark Zuckerberg’s involvement in a dark money apparatus of 10 nonprofits funded by 5 foundations whose involvement fundamentally undermined the electoral system.
“The 2020 election witnessed a coordinated and concerted effort funded by Mr. Zuckerberg and other high-tech interests to use government to improperly influence the election for Joe Biden,” said Phill Kline, Director of the Amistad Project
Zuckerberg’s $500 million intervention included a $350 million donation to the Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL), which used the money to illegally inflate turnout in key Democratic swing states as part of this effort. This network injected hundreds of millions of dollars into the election, violating state and federal election laws in the process and ensuring an unequal distribution of funding that favored Democratic precincts, depriving voters of both due process and equal protection.
“This network pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into local election systems using the COVID crisis as a pretense. Our report proves that in reality it was nothing more than a naked attempt to purchase an election. ‘Zuckerbucks’ and local election officials invited a billionaire into the consolidated ballot counting centers while kicking out the American people,” Kline said.
“This report paints a clear picture of a cabal of billionaires and activists using their wealth to subvert, control, and fundamentally alter the electoral system itself,” Kline added. “We must act now to prevent such privatized elections in the future. The American public deserves transparent and fair elections, not lawless elections directed by powerful private interests.”
In addition to Zuckerberg, the main foundations funding the effort to subvert the electoral system were The Democracy Fund, New Venture Fund, Skoll Foundation, and Knight Foundation, according to the report. Key nonprofits involved in distributing the money include CTCL, the Center for Electronic Innovation Research, the Center for Civic Design, the National Vote at Home Institute, the Center for Secure and Modern Elections, and Rock the Vote.
The report demonstrates that funding from nonprofits was especially unnecessary in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, as the federal government had already provided sufficient funding through both the Help America Vote Act and the CARES Act.
Other key findings of the report include:
The injection of private funding into county and municipal elections circumvented State and Federal appropriations processes, violated protocols in HAVA state implementation plans, and resulted in inaccurate reporting under HAVA 254(a)(5).
The systemic mismanagement of voter registration databases and verification processes in Michigan and Pennsylvania deprived voters in the 2020 general election of a free and fair election.
The infusion of private funding into electoral processes altered the times, manner, and places of elections established by the HAVA plan and longstanding electoral practices in which elections were conducted.
The interference of private entities in the administration of public elections created a two-tiered election system, with different rules and procedures for Democrat and Republican strongholds.
To see a copy of the report, go to: https://got-freedom.org/zuckerberg-election-meddling-exposed
