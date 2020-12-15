The DeFi Trend Continues Unabated, But More Financial Relief Needed Today, Opines TX365

/EIN News/ -- Manchester, UK, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “However, we’re always encouraged by the resilience and strength we see in our communities. We understand that TX365 support is needed more than ever,” says a spokesperson for TX365.

The year 2020 can rightly be called the ‘Year of DeFi’. It's no secret that blockchain technology is all the rage right now. There are thousands of developers working day and night developing invaluable tools for users across the world, and with companies and governments enjoying its many benefits. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has gained even more prominence in pandemic times, however, there is more than meets the eye, given the financial hardships being unleashed on many across countries. The TX365 community fund has a role to bring about some relief.

The collective value of DeFi skyrocketed during the Covid-19: with a combined worth above $18 billion, its performance is primarily credited to decentralized markets (DEX) like Uniswap. To date, the most important value in the history of blockchain projects has been the decentralized space. Many other platforms aim to reach the gates of DeFi with exuberant yield farming projects in progress, thus revolutionizing traditional users' operations and introducing other comforts into daily life.

The consequence - an ecological devastating system of millions of developers (and even more users) starts its vicious global invasion, promising to rewrite the financial system as we once knew it.

The trend will remain hyped for a long way. The DeFi space involves taking services that are available in the traditional finance space and bringing them to the blockchain - where they can be conducted between parties and without the arduous rules imposed by central authorities. For instance, loans and credits, insurance, and so on.

Ten months into the Covid pandemic and counting, restrictions will not ease any time soon. The next few months will bring even more significant challenges as the nights get longer, darker, and colder. The emotional, physical, and financial impacts of lockdown are becoming increasingly problematic, as lives are being turned upside down. Sadly, there are even more people in the world experiencing extreme hardship, isolation, loneliness, and fear.

“However, we’re always encouraged by the resilience and strength we see in our communities. We understand that TX365 support is needed more than ever,” says a spokesperson for TX365.

Financial crisis grants from TX365 enable dedicated platforms to offer vital services in protecting the most vulnerable from long-term impacts. Therefore, the TX365 community fund will remain open to applications for support where it is needed most.

For more information, please visit: www.tx365.io or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIRyetWc-3AdWBj4ospUeUA

Media Details:

Company: TX365

Name: Ted

Email: support@tx365.io

Website: http://www.tx365.io

Attachment