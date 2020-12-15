Billtrust Recognized as a 2020 Benzinga Fintech Listmaker

B2B Accounts Receivable Automation and Integrated Payments Leader Recognized in the Best Payments App Category

/EIN News/ -- LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billtrust , a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, has been named to the Benzinga Global Fintech Listmakers and recognized in the Best Payments App category.



The official Benzinga Fintech Listmakers are 250 carefully vetted and renowned companies and executives who are striving to revolutionize the fintech industry. From deeply established companies to the newest startups, this group is impacting sectors like payments, banking, investing, technology and financial literacy. This list of carefully selected companies will be honored each year as Benzinga continues to highlight the fintech industry’s most innovative minds.

“We are proud to be named a Benzinga Fintech Listmaker which recognizes our commitment to innovation, industry leadership and delivering exceptional business results,” said Steve Pinado, Billtrust President. “We are unique in the marketplace as the only SaaS company offering a total integrated payments solution for the accounts receivable professional. With an industry-wide $120 trillion in annual B2B payments activity, much of it still manual, Billtrust continues to play a leading role in driving digital transformation in B2B payments.”

“We’re recognizing the companies that will define the future of our financial lives,” says Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick. “Since the inaugural Benzinga Fintech Awards in 2015, our listmakers have closed $300 million in deals and partnered with some of the biggest players in the industry. We look forward to honoring these players for years to come, as well as finding the next generation of fintech."

About the Benzinga Fintech Awards

The Benzinga Fintech Awards is an exciting, forward-looking competition to highlight the companies and individuals with the most impressive technology, advancement and innovation who are building the future of financial services and capital markets. This year, Benzinga is proud to join forces with Envestnet | Yodlee to facilitate the most beneficial education and impactful networking in the quickly changing space.

About Billtrust

Billtrust is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring , online ordering , invoice delivery , payments and remittance capture , invoicing , cash application and collections . For more information, visit Billtrust.c om .

