Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun to Debut January 2021

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts announced today that the highly anticipated Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun will open its doors on January 29, 2021, in the exclusive resort enclave of Costa Mujeres, located just north of Cancun’s Hotel Zone.



As the all-inclusive Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun nears completion and prepares to roll out the red carpet for its grand debut, guests can look forward to Vacationing Like a Star™ in one of Mexico’s newest and most sought-after beachfront locales, as well as experiencing the elevated and luxurious facilities included within their stay – from the 13 world-class dining options, 11 bars and café, four pools, a lazy river and Jurassic Splash Park, to A-lister amenities including Planet Play ($), PH Spa ($), PUMPED Fitness Center, Star Kids Club and much more.

Cancun’s hottest new beach resort, Planet Hollywood will boast curated entertainment-themed experiences and authentic Hollywood memorabilia from 40 cult classics, as well as a blockbuster list of activities and adventures for travelers of all ages. A range of exciting PH Experiences allow guests to discover the wonders of the famed Costa Mujeres while the resort's PH Attractions are sure to set the stage for action-packed features on-site. Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun, the hospitality brand’s first-ever adults-only ‘resort-within-a-resort’ concept, is also set to debut at this time allowing guests (18+) to enjoy exclusive pool and beach areas, specialty restaurants and preferred accommodations, in addition to full access to the amenities and facilities at the wider Planet Hollywood resort.

For more information or to book your all-inclusive vacation, visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com or contact your Travel Agent.

About Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts

Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts offer luxurious vacation settings where guests can get close to authentic Hollywood memorabilia, enjoy entertainment-themed facilities and Vacation Like A Star™ in some of the most sought-after locales – including Costa Rica's Pura Vida paradise and coming soon, the beautiful beaches of Cancun and Sint Maarten. For those looking for the full A-list treatment, the Star Class™ upgrade provides members with a Personal Agent to maximize their experience, including access to the exclusive STAR Class™ Lounge, a rider to customize their in-room mini-bar, a pillow menu for the perfect night’s sleep and more. Planet Hollywood’s Adult Scene is a lavish haven for those 18+, offering uninterrupted cocktails and sunset views for a blockbuster vacation experience. Designed for those who want to be dazzled by the marvels of technology, Planet Hollywood Resorts are a step ahead, delivering guests superior luxury and innovation with the convenient Plugged In™ program, enabling a keyless and cashless environment for guests, unlimited WIFI and a PHTV channel to stay informed.

