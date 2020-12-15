Derby Barracks / Protection order & Conditions violations
CASE#: 20a504810
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen
STATION: VSP Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/15/20 @ 0830 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Webster Road/Coventry, VT
VIOLATION: Relief from Abuse Order & Conditions of Release Violations
ACCUSED: Tyler Lavoie
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Derby based state police received a call from a
person who is protected by the court via both a relief from abuse order as well
as conditions of release from being in contact with Tyler Lavoie. This person
reported to the state police that Lavoie violated both in the form of in-person
contact. Investigation revealed probable cause to believe this occurred at
which time Lavoie was arrested and lodged without incident. The Honorable Judge
Gregory Rainville held Lavoie without bail at his court arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/20 @ 1300 hrs
COURT: Orleans Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: held without
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Andrew Jensen
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881