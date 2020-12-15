Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Protection order & Conditions violations

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20a504810

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen                            

STATION: VSP Derby                     

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/15/20 @ 0830 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Webster Road/Coventry, VT

VIOLATION: Relief from Abuse Order & Conditions of Release Violations

 

ACCUSED: Tyler Lavoie                                              

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Derby based state police received a call from a

person who is protected by the court via both a relief from abuse order as well

as conditions of release from being in contact with Tyler Lavoie.  This person

reported to the state police that Lavoie violated both in the form of in-person

contact.  Investigation revealed probable cause to believe this occurred at

which time Lavoie was arrested and lodged without incident.  The Honorable Judge

Gregory Rainville held Lavoie without bail at his court arraignment.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/20 @ 1300 hrs           

COURT: Orleans Superior

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northern State Correctional Facility   

BAIL: held without

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

____________________

Sergeant Andrew Jensen

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

Derby Barracks / Protection order & Conditions violations

