Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC Discusses How Functional Medicine Can Help Optimize Immune Function During Pandemic
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC provides high-quality injectable medications for patients, physicians, and hospitals. Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC and its director, Dr. Navid Vahedi, both take a great interest in functional medicine and how it can help make people well. The functional medicine model is an individualized, patient-centered, science-based approach that empowers patients and practitioners to work together to address the underlying causes of disease and promote optimal wellness.
As the novel coronavirus advances, there are several steps you can take to naturally boost your immunity and reduce your chances of contracting the virus. Keep yourself and your family healthy and safe with these functional medicine prevention strategies.
Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC Suggests Behavioral Prevention Strategies in Alignment With the CDC’s Recommendations
There are many prevention strategies. While no one prevention strategy is guaranteed to keep you from catching COVID-19, implementing as many of these behaviors and lifestyle changes as possible will form a sort of swiss cheese effect - there may be holes where the virus can slip through, but if you have enough layers, those holes will eventually be covered.
Wear a Mask Says Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC
In public, and around people outside of your immediate family, wear a face covering that fits close around your mouth and nose. You should still be able to breathe easily. Always wash your hands before you put it on.
Wash Your Hands Advises Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC
Frequently washing your hands with soap and water is the most well-established way to keep from catching or transmitting viruses like the flu and COVID-19. Use hot water and scrub for a full 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer if you cannot wash your hands.
Avoid Touching Your Face Recommends Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC
Your eyes, nose, and mouth are all entry points for germs and viruses. Avoid touching our face as much as possible - especially with unwashed hands. It will be more difficult than you think - the average person touches their face more than fifteen times per hour.
There Are Also Lifestyle Changes You Can Make to Boost Your Immunity Says Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC
In addition to certain behavioral changes, functional medicine also focuses on lifestyle changes to help boost your immunity and prevent illness. Doing everything you can to keep yourself and your family healthy also benefits the community by reducing transmission of the virus.
Reduce Stress Advises Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC
Chronic stress can wreak havoc on your immune system, which makes it much more likely that you’ll fall ill. Try to identify the source of any stressors in your life and reduce them as much as possible.
Good Sleep is Crucial Says Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC
Sleep has a terrific influence on our immune functions, so it is vital that you get high-quality sleep and enough of it. Try to maintain consistent bedtimes and morning alarms so your body knows when it’s time to sleep and wake up. Having trouble sleeping? Try turning off all screens an hour before bed and make sure your room is dark and cool to promote sleep.
Exercise, self-care, supplements, and eating well are also excellent ways to boost immunity naturally and keep yourself safe. Functional medicine is all about focusing on the root cause of disease and trying to find natural ways to prevent it says Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals INC.
Caroline Hunter
