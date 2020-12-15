Greystone Provides $25.9 Million in Fannie Mae DUS® Loans to Refinance Multifamily Properties in the San Francisco Bay Area

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a total of $25.9 million in Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) Green Rewards loans to refinance two multifamily properties in the San Francisco Bay Area. The transactions were originated by John Tilsch of Greystone’s San Francisco office, with Charlie Sosa of Suwannee Investments, Inc. acting as correspondent.

Borrowers who use Fannie Mae's Green Rewards program commit to engaging in property upgrades that reduce water and energy consumption.

The first Fannie Mae financing, an $8,408,000 loan, has a fixed rate and 10-year term with a 30-year amortization. The non-recourse loan refinances 40 Glen Eyrie, a 34-unit garden-style apartment community in San Jose, California. Originally built in 1962, the pet-friendly property offers one- and two-bedroom units with amenities such as modern appliances, private outdoor living areas and on-site parking,

The second loan, for $17,500,000, features a fixed rate with a 10-year term and 30-year amortization, with three years of interest-only payments. The non-recourse loan refinances Skyline Vista Apartments, a pet-friendly garden style apartment community in Pacifica, California. The property, which was constructed in 1964, consists of 44 two-bedroom units that offer as modern appliances and upgraded finishes, in-unit washer/dryers, and private outdoor living spaces with views of the San Francisco Bay, as well as on-site parking,

“We strive to exceed our clients’ expectations on every transaction and we earn their trust by delivering exceptional terms and seamless service,” said Mr. Tilsch. “The breadth and depth of Greystone’s multifamily lending platform is unparalleled – time and again, we’re able to offer the right financing for borrowers who want to take advantage of the opportunities presented to them in the current market.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

