/EIN News/ -- FOLSOM, NJ, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco

(609) 561-9000 ext. 4262

ddirocco@sjindustries.com

Investor Contact: Dan Fidell

(609) 561-9000 ext. 7027

dfidell@sjindustries.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SJI Announces Green Hydrogen Partnership with Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind

FOLSOM, NJ, December 15, 2020 – SJI (NYSE: SJI) remains committed to advancing the clean energy and sustainability goals of New Jersey and our region. Consistent with this commitment, we are excited to announce today a partnership with Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind (Atlantic Shores) to collaborate on a green hydrogen pilot program, which will research, monitor, and analyze the deployment of hydrogen technology and natural gas blending in New Jersey.

Atlantic Shores is pursuing the development of a portfolio of offshore wind generating facilities on the Atlantic and Ocean County coasts, and SJI and Atlantic Shores have entered into a memorandum of understanding to explore utilizing the excess electricity generated from the wind projects to create “green hydrogen,” a renewable energy source that can be blended with our supply to lower carbon intensity. SJI will provide expertise in our natural gas blending process and access to our infrastructure to successfully operate the pilot.

“Through the proposed green hydrogen pilot program, we look forward to helping our region realize the full value chain of offshore wind by multiplying the clean energy impact through hydrogen blending in our natural gas system,” said Mike Renna, SJI president and chief executive officer. “This project will further our strategy of pursuing decarbonization initiatives to advance our renewable energy goals and will add to our track record of successful clean energy endeavors such as advanced energy efficiency offerings, methane leak reduction investments and our conservation incentive program (CIP).”

“Our team at Atlantic Shores is very excited to partner with New Jersey’s SJI on this innovative project,” said Joris Veldhoven, Atlantic Shores’ Commercial Director. “Our pilot project will be an important steppingstone to enable a wider application of green hydrogen in New Jersey and will expand opportunities for research and academic collaborations, such as Atlantic Shores’ collaboration with the Laboratory for Energy Smart Systems (LESS) program at Rutgers University, and serve to anchor more green innovation in the State.”

The Atlantic Shores/SJI partnership expands SJI’s pipeline of renewable energy related projects and efforts in 2020, including the establishment of a “Clean Energy and Sustainability” team, responsible for the development, execution and oversight of all clean energy and sustainability initiatives for the organization, the formation of a renewable energy joint venture to manage a state-of-the-art fuel cell project and investments in renewable natural gas (RNG) and solar installations.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind is a partnership between Shell New Energies US LLC and EDF Renewables North America, where together they have years of technical, operational and commercial energy expertise.

For more information about SJI and its subsidiaries, please visit sjindustries.com.

About SJI

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI’s regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas customers in New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. For more information about SJI and its subsidiaries, please visit sjindustries.com.

###