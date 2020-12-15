Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bank OZK Names Jake Shapiro Managing Director, Digital Banking

Shapiro will lead consumer and business digital banking transformation

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) announced that Jake Shapiro has joined the bank as Managing Director, Digital Banking. Shapiro is an accomplished business transformation leader with expertise in leading-edge technologies and digital banking platforms for international and domestic organizations.

“Jake’s fintech background, deep technical foundation and leadership in business transformation will help us achieve our vision to lead the industry in digital banking services,” stated Carmen McClennon, Chief Retail Banking Officer.

Shapiro brings more than 20 years of experience to Bank OZK, including work at successful technology startups and technology giants. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Concordia University in Montreal, QC, Canada.

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through more than 250 offices in nine states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, South Carolina, New York, California and Mississippi and had $26.89 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2020. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on FacebookTwitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit https://ir.ozk.com/other/email-notification/default.aspx to sign up.

Media Contact: Susan Blair 501-978-2217
Investor Relations Contact: Tim Hicks 501-978-2336

