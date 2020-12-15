Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Blue Diamond Resorts Facilitates Donation of Firetrucks to Punta Cana Fire Department

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts, the Caribbean’s fastest-growing resort management group supports the local Punta Cana Fire Department by facilitating the donation of two firetrucks. In partnership with Firefighters Without Borders Canada, the Canadian owned-and-operated hotel group managed and financed the logistics to transport the firetrucks from Canada to the Dominican Republic. With five award-winning resorts situated on the golden shores of Punta Cana, Blue Diamond Resorts is firmly rooted in the popular destination for sun-seekers.

In a donation ceremony on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, Blue Diamond Resorts donated the two firetrucks to the Punta Cana Fire Department, with one firetruck housed at Royalton Bavaro Resort & Spa to support the surrounding area and neighboring hotels, and the other firetruck in active use at the Punta Cana Fire Department in Veron. The contribution of these two trucks will support the local community in this destination, providing rapid first-response to emergencies to protect both residents and tourists visiting the area.

“Our commitment to supporting the communities in which we operate remains strong as we work together to overcome the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” shared Juan Tunon, Regional Director of Operations, Blue Diamond Resorts. “With this donation, we reaffirm our commitment to the residents of Punta Cana. The addition of two fire trucks will expedite the response time of Punta Cana’s first responders to protect the health and safety of both residents and visitors of Punta Cana, including employees and guests of Blue Diamond Resorts.”

“The generous donation of these firetrucks marks a significant contribution to the community and the fire department, enabling my team to respond rapidly to emergency calls and in effect, to save lives,” shared Coronel Miguel Angel Alvarez, Fire Department of Veron, Punta Cana.

In recent months, Royalton Punta Cana Resort & Spa, Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, Royalton Splash Punta Cana Resort & Spa and Royalton Bavaro Resort & Spa reopened their doors to welcome back guests for a highly anticipated vacation on the golden shores of Punta Cana. On January 29, 2021, Royalton CHIC Punta Cana will resume operations and invite guests for an unforgettable adults-only vacation in paradise. With Safety-Assured Vacations protocols in place, the hotels are prepared to provide safe and relaxing vacations that prioritize the health and well-being of both guests and employees.

