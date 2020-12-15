Cobra Payday Loans, The Trading Arm And Sub-Brand Of Ready Money Capital Limited Is Delivering Exception Financial Lending Services Across The UK

/EIN News/ -- Exeter, United Kingdom, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Securing loans and making financial decisions is often a daunting task for many. Some simply do not have enough understanding, some lack proper guidance, while others simply do not have the credentials to borrow. The UK-based financial solutions provider Cobra Payday Loans is solving all these problems with ease. The company is actually the trading arm of Ready Money Capital Limited, which is a short term financial service platform.

About the Company

Cobra Payday Loans Limited is a customer-focussed financial service provider based out of the United Kingdom. It is also the trading name under which Ready Money Capital Limited operates. The sole aim of both these brands, operating under the same umbrella is to help people secure financial loans in a simple, seamless, and convenient manner. More importantly, the services are extremely credible, being compliant under regulatory norms like FCA and ICO. Interestingly, Cobra Payday Loans doesn’t charge any fees from its customers across the United Kingdom.

Loan Sanctions Made Easy

Cobra Payday Loans, as the trading name of Ready Money Capital Limited, operates with the primary objective of helping customers get hold of short term finance. It has collaborated with credible FCA authorised lenders, thus providing an advanced loan matching service to all its customers. Using this, people can secure their short term loan through one application form only, eliminating the hassle of a traditional loan application.

Securing a loan with Cobra Payday Loans is as simple as it gets. Customers can simply apply for the loan by entering basic information like contact details, home address, details of your regular income, regular outgoings, etc. The company then forwards this application to its partner lenders. It is important to note that the company has a wide pool of partner lenders, and it forwards customer applications to each one of them, thus substantially increasing the chances of loan sanction while reducing time delay. Furthermore, Cobra Payday Loans ensures that the customers do not suffer any negative footprint on their credit scores. Once the loan application is accepted by any of the lenders, customers are required to sign an agreement, following which the amount is transferred within a day or less.

With such a simple yet effective financial service, Cobra Payday Loans is helping thousands of people in the UK, many of whom are desperately in need of loans. In a traditional setup, loan sanctions can take months, thus defeating the whole purpose of prompt financial requirement. However, with its fast and reliable short term financial services, Cobra Payday Loans in collaboration with FCA approved lenders is offering unmatched benefits to customers across the UK.

Ending Note

One of the main reasons why Cobra Payday Loans, as a trading arm of Ready Money Capital Limited has emerged successful is its customer focussed approach. The company does not charge any fee from its customers while offering reliable, convenient, prompt financial services. One might argue about the sustainability of the business itself with such a zero-fee model. However, Cobra Payday Loans revenue model is aligned with its lenders, rather than customers, wherein each approved loan fetches the company a fixed percentage commission from its lenders. In this way, it continues to deliver quality services in a mutually beneficial agreement. To know more, please visit the company website and explore a wide range of financial offerings.





