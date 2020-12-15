Novel Portrays How "A Conversation with an Angel" Changes a Youth's Life
Dr. Jan Cooper shows how faith can help overcome challenges in life
I hope my book will inspire you and your dreams to never quit until you leave information behind that will benefit people in the future that will give them faith, hope and health.”SACRAMENTO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Dr. Jan Cooper was young he was labelled a slow learner and placed in remedial classes. Tired of being called slow and dumb, he strove to write a book that would inspire people to overcome difficulties. Dr. Cooper has come a long way since then, having achieved degrees in a variety of fields. Adding to this list of achievements is his book, "A Conversation with an Angel," an inspiring story of faith.
"A Conversation with an Angel" is a delightful story of how an ordinary youth of simplistic means was called upon by an angel. In the pages of Cooper's book, readers will see how this angel sent by God is on a mission to mentor the young man and prepare him for his life's work. The narrative takes readers on a fascinating journey that will keep their interest until the end, showing a youth's heartwarming coming of age and inspiring achievements. With this, Cooper shows people how they too can change their lives, as the narrative draws from his own personal experiences with overcoming challenges.
"I hope my book will inspire you and your dreams to never quit until you leave information behind that will benefit people in the future that will give them faith, hope and health. The angel will help mentor you on your journey through the different stages of life. God Loves you and has a plan for you." Cooper says.
He encourages his readers to keep on going: "Never ever give up on your dream! Never quit! You are important and the message you want to leave behind will help many overcome where you have been. God put in your heart the desire to read and write something to help you and others heal. Transformation is coming and healing takes time. You are important. God has a plan for you to read A Conversation with an Angel just as He did for me to write it for you. If you do now and spell now backwards you have won! Many Blessings! God Bless!"
About the Author
Dr. Jan Cooper has degrees in speech, drama and art. His advanced degrees include: A Master's Degree in Education from Oregon State University, and a Ph.D. from The American Institute of Holistic Theology. Dr. Cooper has taught art to troubled inner city youth. His most prestigious award and honor is the George Washington Honor Medal from the Freedom Foundation in Valley Forge. After 50 years he is now a retired teacher in the Twin Rivers school district in Sacramento and gives workshops on health, wealth and miracles at a Seventh Day Adventist Church in Antelope California.
A Conversation with an Angel by Dr. Jan Cooper