Governor Abbott Announces Denison Designated As Music Friendly Community

December 15, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Denison, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business economic development in Texas cities and communities. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly Community designation to Denison Mayor Janet Gott on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 6:00 PM during a virtual certification ceremony.

"With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry created more than 209,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State last year and generated $23.4 billion in economic activity,” said Governor Abbott. “As our economy rebounds from the COVID downturn, Texas is committed to working alongside our communities to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed. Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing local music industry growth, and I am proud of all that the Texas Music Office has accomplished in helping communities like Denison grow their local economy."

Denison joins more than 15 Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation, including Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Lubbock, and Victoria. Cities that are currently working through the certification process include: Houston, Dallas, Dripping Springs, Brenham, and El Paso.

The ceremony will be rebroadcast later on the City of Denison's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofdenison.

About the Texas Music Friendly Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities