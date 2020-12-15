SIRRUS, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH NAGASE SPECIALTY MATERIALS

/EIN News/ -- Loveland, OH, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirrus, Inc. announces a new commercial and application development agreement with NAGASE Specialty Materials NA LLC, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and manufacturer of chemical products for various industries including plastics, packaging, pharmaceuticals and electronics. This agreement focuses on Sirrus’s methylene malonate technology with an initial focus on UV cure applications such as additive manufacturing materials in the United States and Israel.

Methylene malonates are novel materials for UV cure offering low odor, color, viscosity and shrinkage. When combined with methacrylates, they have been shown to accelerate and improve cure speed and performance. Methylene malonates, combined with electron-rich compounds, can be cured to make new alternating copolymers that deliver unique performance attributes.

The agreement with NAGASE will expand Sirrus’s sales, marketing and application development efforts as it brings new methylene malonate UV cure technologies to market. “We’re extending the reach of our methylene malonates into various UV curable markets, thanks to NAGASE’s global presence, strong application development skills and chemical and materials expertise,” says Mike Powers, Director of Business Development at Sirrus.

As polymer building blocks, methylene malonates are a versatile, electron-deficient monomer platform. Although Sirrus’s initial distribution and application development efforts with NAGASE will focus on UV cure materials, other applications for methylene malonates include high-performance coatings, adhesives, sealants and binders.

To learn more about Sirrus, visit: www.sirruschemistry.com. Additional information about NAGASE Specialty Materials can be found at www.nagaseamerica.com

ABOUT SIRRUS

Sirrus Inc. develops and supplies unique chemical building blocks for the next generation of high performance coatings, adhesives, sealants and composites. Our patented technology focuses on methylene malonate monomers and oligomeric crosslinkers that can polymerize anionically at ambient temperatures. Sirrus works with development partners in the automotive, electronics, packaging and consumer goods industries to deliver sustainable products that will enhance energy efficiency, safety and performance. Sirrus Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shokubai, a global chemical company and leading supplier of acrylates, specialty monomers, functional polymers and catalysts. For more information, visit www.sirruschemistry.com.

ABOUT NAGASE SPECIALTY MATERIALS

NAGASE Specialty Materials is a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and manufacturer of chemical products, serving industries that impact everyday life—ranging from plastics and coatings, to pharmaceuticals and personal care. NAGASE Specialty Materials is committed to adding value to customers’ product development and manufacturing processes with extensive resources to fulfill that commitment.

NAGASE Specialty Materials is part of NAGASE Group, a public company with $8 billion in annual revenue. Founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1832 as a specialized purveyor of dyes and chemicals, NAGASE now has 100+ group companies and more than 6,000 team members. Spanning 27 countries and regions, NAGASE connects the world with high-end materials and technologies. Additional information about NAGASE Specialty Materials can be found at www.nagaseamerica.com

Mike Powers Sirrus Chemistry 248-760-6598 mikepowers@sirruschemistry.com