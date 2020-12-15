Immersive Art Experience Debuts on Beach Drive for Limited Time

“The Long Nights: How the Light Gets In” Offers Rediscovery Through Poetry and Art

Tampa, FL (December 15, 2020) - Smith & Associates Real Estate, in partnership with The Poetry Bar, presents an immersive art experience celebrating the radiant power of light as a tool for connecting and inspiring joy in our lives. The art installation, "The Long Nights: How the Light Gets In," will be displayed on the terrace steps of Smith's Beach Drive showroom for a limited run of four nights culminating on the final night for the Winter Solstice. Inspired by the Leonard Cohen quote, "There is a crack in everything, that's how the light gets in," celebrated local artist Katee Tully has created an artistic event that weaves poetry, people, music, and objects to help reveal how light travels into our lives.





"Poetry is like comfort food. You can go to a poem when you are nervous, tired, anxious, and the words will wash over you and within you to bring calm, peace, and often to spark joy. Our Beach Drive art experience will be a rediscovery of how light travels into our lives and bridges the distance between us,” says Katee Tully, founder of Poetry Bar. The artist expanded with the insight that behind our masked faces this year, the light in the eyes has been more central than ever to reflect who we are and how we feel. She continues, “We look deeply into each other's eyes, becoming carriers of light with eyes that connect, understand, and shine.”





The art experience features interactive personal writing prompts, live solo performances by select members of the Florida Orchestra, and live poetry creation by Giovanni Cerro, aka Gio Typos. Gio brings his typewriter to create on-demand, personalized poetry catered to each request.

"When Katee and I started talking about this installation, we wanted it to feel like coming home late at night and having a light left on for you. This small gesture by a loved one of "leaving a light on" offered a sense of security and conveyed love. We thought our community could benefit from a few nights of feeling the comforting beacon of a light left on," says Bob Glaser, President & CEO, Smith & Associates Real Estate.





Inspiration Poem for The Long Nights: How the Light Gets In, created by Katee Tully

A night to share your light with others.

A night to remember those who have brought light and love into your life.

Bring your brightest self.

Come home to us.

The porch lights are on.



The Long Nights: How the Light Gets InDescription: Smith & Associates Real Estate, in partnership with The Poetry Bar, presents an immersive art experience celebrating the radiant power of light to inspire joy.Where: 330 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701When: December 18 through December 20, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pmThis free event is brought to you by Smith & Associates Real Estate.



As this exceptional year winds down, there is a collective eagerness to bring joy into our lives by connecting to the joyous delight of the holiday season. The Winter Solstice is a traditional celebration of the tip into welcoming the light back in as the days begin to get longer. The Long Nights: How the Light Gets In" will offer social distancing precautions and be a free, outdoor event to reignite relationship to poetry and a sense of returning to brighter days.





About Smith & Associates Real Estate

Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally-owned real estate brokerage, with a commitment to exceptional service and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of six strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, 300 associates, an annual sales volume of $1.52 billion, and over 2,600 transactions a year. Smith & Associates Real Estate is the number one luxury brokerage firm of $1M + residences with 17.4% of the market share and an average price of $1.67M* (*average of luxury transactions as of December 31, 2019). The company completes a transaction every other day and is a nationally recognized leader in the Real Estate industry. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit smithandassociates.com.

About Katee Tully

Katee Tully was born into this world with a book in her mouth. She has been called a materialist poet, often combining objects and words to create an immersive installation that invites her audience to consider some of the important questions of our times: love, loss and memory. She works with unconventional materials and has been a creative partner to an eclectic range of projects. In 2016, Katee founded the Poetry Bar in St Petersburg. As with all of her projects, the Poetry Bar was designed to not only bless the space between us but to lessen it.

About Giovanni Cerro, aka Gio Typos

My name is Giovanni, but my friends call me Gio.

I am an "On Demand Poet" from St. Pete.

I write poetry for anyone on any subject matter of their choosing.

Over the past 2.5 years I have written 2k+ poems for people.

I started writing when I was 9, my first poem was to my grandfather for his birthday in 1995.

I have always had a passion for expressing myself through words.

My optimism about life rings through all of my poetry.

I love what I do, because it is a form of service for people.

I am in a weird way, writing my story as I write yours when you commision me.

A life I never imagined, but always wanted.

