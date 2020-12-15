ArtMattan Films sets virtual theatrical release date to December 18, 2020 for sweet French/Moroccan Comedy Drama TAZZEKA

ArtMattan Films has announced the virtual theatrical release of French/Moroccan lighthearted comedy-drama Tazzeka by Jean-Philippe Gaud.

This film is sweet, moving and full of warmth and friendship. Now that we enter the holiday season, I think that a film like TAZZEKA is exactly what people need.” — ArtMattan Films principal Reinaldo Barroso-Spech

ArtMattan Films, the film distribution arm of ArtMattan Productions, has announced the virtual theatrical release of French/Moroccan lighthearted comedy drama Tazzeka by Jean-Philippe Gaud, about a young Moroccan cook who dreams of becoming a Paris Chef. Over 20 US independent theaters have signed up to participate in the December 18 virtual release of TAZZEKA. Audiences will be able to choose which theater to support when they purchase tickets by going to https://artmattanfilms.com/tazzeka Growing up in the Moroccan village of Tazzeka, Elias learned the secrets of traditional Moroccan cuisine from his grandmother who raised him. Years later, meeting a top Paris chef and a young woman named Salma inspires him to leave home. In Paris, Elias faces unstable work and financial hardship as an undocumented immigrant. But he also finds friendship with Souleymane, who helps revive his passion for cooking. "This film is sweet, moving and full of warmth and friendship. Now that we enter the holiday season, I think that a film like TAZZEKA is exactly what people need" says ArtMattan Films principal Reinaldo Barroso-Spech. "Tazzeka has a lot to say about the passion that fuels people, the way society treats immigrants, and how those two elements interrelate." ~ Film Threat "Tazzeka is all the more powerful as a portrait of south-to-north migration in the 21st century: All the deep hope and loss are here, as well as the small, saving grace that immigrants can show toward one another." ~ Washington City Paper

