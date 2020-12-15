Fieldpoint Private Recognized for its COVID-19 Crisis Response

Global Finance bestows a ‘World’s Best Private Banks 2021’ honor for Fieldpoint’s pandemic management program

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldpoint Private, the fast-growing wealth advisory and private banking boutique serving families and institutions, announced that Global Finance magazine has recognized the firm in its “World’s Best Private Banks 2021 Awards,” for excellence in crisis management, based on the Fieldpoint Private’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Global Finance’s annual awards are based on public filings, industry sources and data provided by banks, as well as perspective from analysts and consultants. The New York City-based publication has readers in 163 countries.

The award recognizes Fieldpoint’s aggressive response in deploying new technology to transition to remote access technology, helping entrepreneurs secure credit and protect more than 1,400 jobs, and providing direct relief to hundreds of front-line health emergency staff and first responders during the crisis’ peak. “Fieldpoint Private shines in this new category,” said the publication in a statement.

Stephen Scott, Chief Operating Officer of the firm’s banking unit, said Fieldpoint’s crisis response was accomplished by employees -- through nights and weekends -- working from their kitchens, dens and attics. “For example, over the course of three weeks we created a product and gained approval for a lending specialty that was previously not even in our business model,” he said, referring to the firm’s participation in U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

