RESO Elects 2021 Officers and Directors

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Estate Standards Organization ( RESO ) has announced its 2021 Executive Board along with the results of its Board of Directors election for five open seats and other board appointments.



“RESO has reached a critical milestone in its delivery of a single unified standard to the industry,” said Rebecca Jensen, who was re-elected 2021 Chair of the RESO board and is President and CEO of Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC (MRED). “Leaders who see the impact of standards on their businesses are joining RESO's leadership in greater numbers, and we are lucky to have many of them on our board.”

2021 RESO Executive Board:

Chair: Rebecca Jensen, President and CEO, Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC (MRED) – re-elected

Vice-Chair: Michael Wurzer, President and CEO, FBS, Creators of Flexmls – re-elected

Secretary: Katie Smithson, Director of Enterprise Services, W+R Studios, a Lone Wolf Company – elected

Treasurer: Richard Renton, CEO, Triad MLS – re-elected

Representing Technology Companies, Developers, Partners & Consultants with Revenue Over $25 Million:

Scott Woodard, CEO, ShowingTime – elected

Lucie Fortier, Executive Leader, Product Management, CoreLogic – appointed

Turan Tekin, Director, MLS and Industry Development, Zillow Group – appointed

Representing Multiple Listing Services and REALTOR® Associations with Less Than 50,000 Subscribers:

John Breault, Vice President of MLS and Member Services, Rhode Island Association of REALTORS® & State-Wide MLS, Inc. – elected

Chris Carrillo, CEO, Metro MLS (Incumbent) – elected

Representing Class D, Real Estate Brokerages, Brokers, Agents & Appraisers:

Bill Fowler, Senior Director of Industry Relations, Compass – elected

Dan Troup, Director of Data Strategy & Operations, RE/MAX & Seventy3, LLC (Incumbent) – elected

RESO Board Advisors:

Bob Evans – VP Industry Relations, Move.com

Liz Tewksbury – Director of MLS Operations, Homesnap

Other 2021 RESO Board Members:

Todd Carpenter, Director, Strategic Investments, National Association of REALTORS® (NAR); Jason Normandin, Project Manager, National Association of REALTORS® (NAR); Chip McAvoy, VP Emerging Products and Technology, Black Knight Financial Services; Mark Lesswing, Owner, Lesswing, LLC; Art Carter, CEO, California Regional MLS (CRMLS); Brian Donnellan, President & CEO, Bright MLS; Shayne Fairley, Chief Operations Officer, Stellar MLS; and Jeff Young, COO/GM, Realtors Property Resource, LLC (RPR).

“RESO welcomes our new officers and board members, and we are thankful for the time and effort put forth by the directors whose terms are coming to an end,” said Sam DeBord, CEO at RESO.

In noting departing board members Steve Byrd, CTO, Canopy MLS; Amy Gorce, Principal, Business Development, CoreLogic; Melissa King, VP of MLS Services, Stellar MLS; and Scott Petronis, Lakes Homes Realty, DeBord added, “Their outstanding volunteerism and tireless advocacy for RESO has set a high bar for everyone.”

About the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO)

RESO provides the foundation for streamlined real estate technology through the creation and certification of standards. Our member organizations include MLSs, brokerages, REALTOR® associations and technology partners serving more than one million real estate professionals. | reso.org

Media Contact:

Kevin Hawkins | WAV Group for RESO

kevin@wavgroup.com | 206-866-1220

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9efb422a-5480-4ecc-a3c6-ca1640de9aa4