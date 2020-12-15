Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PG Dental Announces Launch of ProSmile

Leading Dental Services Organization Acquires Allied Dental to Create Region’s Largest Multi-Specialty Dental Group

/EIN News/ -- TOMS RIVER, NEW JERSEY, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great excitement that PG  Dental and Allied Dental announce the launch of ProSmile, resulting from their completed  merger. Established by Dr. Amish Patel and Mr. Bharat Rana, in partnership with TriSpan,  ProSmile will maintain an unwavering focus on delivering the best-in-class clinical care to  its patients.  

With more than 1200 Dentists, Specialists, Hygienists and Healthcare Professionals  operating at 79 locations, ProSmile will be established as the largest network of affiliated  multi-specialty dental practices in New Jersey, with an expanding footprint in Pennsylvania  and Maryland.  

Mr. Bharat Rana, ProSmile’s CEO, has been reshaping the dental industry for more than a  decade, massively improving the financial profiles of dental acquisitions. At its foundation,  his value-driven business model enables significant growth opportunities.  

Dr. Amish Patel, Chief Dental Officer, a dental practitioner since 2006, has created a name  for himself by running his practices with a patient-centric mindset, which is shared by Mr.  Rana. Together, they have developed a highly respected team with a leading clinical  reputation.  

Said Mr. Rana, “We are extremely pleased with this merger. The Allied Dental team and  organization is a fantastic cultural fit with PG Dental and we are excited about the synergies  and strengths that this partnership brings to our new organization. This merger will allow  us to expand across the region, offering excellent clinical services to patients of all  socioeconomic backgrounds. Our mission is to be the leading dental healthcare company in  the region, provide the highest quality care and services, and help improve the quality of  life for our customers, our team and the communities in which we work and live.”  

About PG Dental  

PG Dental Holdings, LLC is a dental service organization that provides non-clinical business  services to dental practices operating in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Their  practices offer a range of comprehensive dental services for adults, children, and infants,  from basic exams and cleanings to specialty services, including pediatrics, endodontics,  periodontics, orthodontics, and oral surgery. Pre-Covid, the organization cared for 1,000+  patients per day.  

About Allied Dental 

Allied Dental treated over 350,000 patients in the Northeast each year. Founded in 1998 by  dentists, with headquarters in Toms River, NJ and more than 42 dental offices throughout  New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, the team is comprised of 139 dentists and 108  hygienists across every specialty. As an industry leader, their commitment to delivering the  Ultimate Patient Experience will continue with ProSmile, providing the highest quality  service to their valued clients.  

About TriSpan  

Founded in 2015, TriSpan is a private equity firm with offices in London and New York that  invests in lower mid-cap companies in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom.  TriSpan seeks to create value by providing significant operational and M&A resources to  help drive growth, synergies, and financial performance in its portfolio companies. Since  inception, the firm has invested in more than 35 companies to date. TriSpan is committed  to implementing best social, governance and environmental practices to help drive better  investment outcomes.  

About Riverside Partners  

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm, focusing on  growth- oriented companies in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside  Partners is notably experienced at partnering with founders, owners, and management  teams, and brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio  companies. 



