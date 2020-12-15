The Club Malibu 27 Wraps Up 2020 With a Bang
The Club Malibu 27's Artist Incubator Program attracts top celebrities, talent, and creators in its inaugural year.TARZANA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural year of The Club Malibu 27 wraps up 2020 with a bang! The private destination member club has hosted some of the top safe and socially distanced red-carpet opportunities of 2020. Kicking off with CollabBASH by Z Star Digital agency and ending with the Club's Mali-BOO! Halloween experience. The Club Malibu 27's Artist Incubator program, in collaboration with Forcer.ly's Emerging Creator Program, has attracted Creators, Influencers, and A-List Celebrities to its launch with great success. Notable names who've collaborated in 2020 include Lexi Rabe (Marvel's Avengers: End Game), McKenzi Brooke (TikTok), Beast Eater (TikTok), Bryce McKenzi (TikTok), ItsCypp (TikTok), Marcus Olin (TikTok), and Suzie Boluarte: HappyMess MOMents (Blogger) making the private Malibu getaway the sought after creator collaboration of 2021.
A creator's dream come true, The Club Malibu 27 is a private destination club in the heart of Malibu, California. The secluded location offers five fully equipped cabanas that host 4-8 overnight guests for an exclusive beachside getaway. The property boasts scenic views and outdoor entertainment. Newly renovated and decorated by designer Winter Draghici Club Malibu 27 has already hosted high caliber names across numerous platforms from the world of entertainment, TikTok, Snap Chat, Instagram, and YouTube. These creators include Gianina Paolantonio, Oliver Muhl, Tyler Ashton, Nick Bencivengo, Cole Allison, Caden Outlaw, Madi Filipowicz, Ashley Wicka, Jack Riyn, along with both LA-based and out of state creators.
The Club Malibu 27's cemented their commitment to the community in 2020 through their "Caring Casitas" Program. The Caring Casitas program hosts children for 1-2 nights stay with their families for a break at the beach from trials they face either in the judicial system or due to family illness. Caring Casitas provides meals, accommodations, and access to the Malibu coastline. There is never any charge to visiting families to give them time to unwind, enjoy the beach, and be together free from the stresses of daily life, through their partnership with URTFC.org and Forcer.ly. URTFC is a nationwide inclusive movement designed to elevate individuals' self-worth through their mission of education and commitment to change through Influencer partnerships and social media challenges.
The Club is open to Members, and Club invited guests. Members should be involved in a creative industry and share the Club's entrepreneurial spirit. Work with brands, collaborate with creators, join the network, and stay connected. Choose your level of involvement and be a part of the experience! To become a member, click here.
