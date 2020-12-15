Realtor Margo Shaffer Discusses Why Real Estate Is a Wise Investment at Any Age
Realtor Margo Shaffer believes that real estate makes a significant investment at any age, even those reaching or well into their retirement years.SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margo Shaffer has become a very successful Realtor in recent years, driven by a desire to succeed that has taken her to many different places throughout the county. And she started her career young and remains a respected and robust presence on the market. However, she also believes that real estate makes a significant investment at any age, even those reaching or well into their retirement years.
Why Margo Shaffer Started Investing in Real Estate Very Early
In her early 20s, Margo Shaffer started investing in various properties while her peers were still getting over their high-school blues. Her early investment was simple: she was ambitious and wanted to succeed at a young age. As a result, Margo Shaffer could snatch up a large number of real estate options at low price and sell them to create a stable and economically-successful lifestyle.
And Margo Shaffer believes that anybody with a little smarts and drive can succeed in the same way. Real estate is an excellent market for a young person because success often requires drive and personal energy. When young, these facilities are much more within easy grasp, providing individuals with an easier time creating a high-quality and profitable trade that puts their name on the real estate map.
Beyond these benefits, Margo Shaffer also understands that the real estate market is a progressive one. By this, she means that properties can hold onto their values and even improve as real estate becomes harder to find. As a result, starting young is a great idea, Margo Shaffer believes, because it allows you to jump-start on your competitors and achieves a higher level of passive income when renting or selling.
How Late-Life Real Estate Investing Benefits Senior Citizens
Although real estate is often easier to invest in when young, Margo Shaffer also believes it is an excellent late-life investment. Many people have more resources when they are older due to savings accounts, retirement packages, and Social Security. As a result, Margo Shaffer believes these individuals often find it easier to invest in real estate.
Beyond that, Margo Shaffer also suggests real estate for older individuals because it provides a high passive income level. Renting a property for $1,000 a month and paying a $500 mortgage gives seniors $500 extra per month per property. Margo Shaffer says that passive income is excellent for seniors who like to travel or who have children and grandchildren they want to visit or help support.
On a similar note, investing in real estate can create a legacy to pass down to future generations. Owning multiple homes allows numerous tax breaks, passive income, and future profits believes Margo Shaffer. Though there is an initial cash investment required, investors can feel comfortable knowing that they helped their loved ones succeed.
