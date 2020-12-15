Iowans need supplemental food assistance

Joint Release from State Senator Rob Hogg and other Iowa Democratic State Senators*

A group of Iowa Senate Democrats are calling on the Iowa Legislature and Gov. Reynolds to pass immediate assistance for food and other basic needs as early as possible in the 2021 legislative session.

“Emergency authorization of Rainy-Day funds for supplemental food assistance will help combat food insecurity, which has tripled for Iowa families with children since the start of the pandemic,” said Senator Zach Wahls, Senate Democratic Leader. “This is more than a rainy day—it’s a thunderstorm.”

The proposal calls for a multi-million-dollar investment in supplemental food assistance.

The state finished the 2020 fiscal year with an ending balance of more than $305 million and rainy-day funds of more than $770 million.

“Supplemental food assistance is needed now because of increased demand due to the coronavirus public health emergency and its resulting economic disruption, the derecho, and other longer-term economic forces that have hampered many Iowans’ ability to meet basic needs,” said Senator Rob Hogg (D-Cedar Rapids). “Food assistance would help Iowa families who are struggling right now. It also would help our community grocery stores, which need more customers, and Iowa farmers who need more markets for their products.”

The 2021 legislative session convenes January 11, 2021.

*Signing onto this release are Senator-Elect Sarah Trone Garriott (Windsor Heights) and State Senators: