Arecor Limited: First Patient Dosed in Phase I Clinical Trial of Ultra-Concentrated Rapid Acting Insulin Candidate, AT278, for Diabetes

Development of a rapid acting concentrated insulin for advanced delivery systems and enabling fewer injections for high dose diabetics

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arecor Limited ("Arecor" or "the Company"), the biopharmaceutical company advancing today's therapies to enable healthier lives announces dosing of the first patient in a Phase I clinical trial for its second clinical stage product, an ultra-concentrated rapid acting insulin, AT278.



AT278 is a novel proprietary formulation of concentrated insulin (500U/mL) that is designed to maintain rapid-acting characteristics in a reduced volume, thereby enabling fast absorption into the bloodstream from the site of injection.

Sarah Howell, Chief Executive Officer at Arecor, said: "The initiation of the Phase I clinical trial for AT278, is key to the advancement of our diabetes franchise of superior fast acting insulins, focused on more personalised treatment regimens and sophisticated drug/device combinations. AT278 presents a significant step towards helping people with diabetes to maintain glucose control safely and conveniently. A concentrated rapid acting insulin is a key enabler to delivering the next generation of miniaturized insulin delivery systems as well as providing a superior treatment and quality of life for people requiring large daily doses of insulin to manage their condition. I look forward to reporting on the progress of AT278 next year."

Earlier therapeutic interventions, coupled with longer lifespans, has increased resistance of the body to insulin and created the need for a higher daily dose of insulin for some patients with diabetes. In addition, the proportion of patients with diabetes with high body mass index (BMI) is increasing; these patients also require higher daily doses of insulin. A concentrated rapid acting insulin is preferred for these patient groups.

Please click on the below link to view the full announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7607I_1-2020-12-15.pdf

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

For more information, please contact: