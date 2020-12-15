BodyGuardz Named As CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree

/EIN News/ -- LEHI, Utah, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz, a leader in device protection, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for its Portable 5-in-1 Emergency Hub . The announcement was made ahead of the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 11-14, 2021.



The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® , is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges , including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

“BodyGuardz was previously named a CES Innovation Award Honoree when we launched the market’s first tempered glass screen protector back in 2013, as well as our curved glass screen protector in 2018. We’re proud to be receiving that same recognition for a third time now as we venture into new ways of providing the best protection for a life worth living,” said Kirk Feller, CEO of BodyGuardz.

The 5-in-1 is BodyGuardz’s all-in-one smart emergency preparedness hub and weather alert system. It provides power, light, and notifications of potential events in a user’s area based on user-specified zip code in the free BodyGuardz mobile app. The product’s key features include:

Emergency Alerts - By connecting to local NOAA and other national weather alert services, users can receive critical warnings of localized environmental threats to the area both at home and on the road, even if power and cell towers are out.

By connecting to local NOAA and other national weather alert services, users can receive critical warnings of localized environmental threats to the area both at home and on the road, even if power and cell towers are out. Power Bank - Charges devices with a backup battery for emergency situations.

- Charges devices with a backup battery for emergency situations. Panic Button - Sounds a 90-decibel siren and alerts loved ones that users are in an emergency situation.

Sounds a 90-decibel siren and alerts loved ones that users are in an emergency situation. Flashlight - Functions as an always-charged flashlight with three high-powered light beams to illuminate your path during power outages and other emergencies.

Functions as an always-charged flashlight with three high-powered light beams to illuminate your path during power outages and other emergencies. Nightlight - Provides ambient lighting for the key area where the device is plugged in that automatically illuminates when power is cut off.



In September 2019, BodyGuardz announced its new smart home product line consisting of three portable smart home products, including the Portable 5-in-1 Emergency Hub. The products were developed to fill a specific gap in the smart home security market for renters and others who prefer portable, convenient peace of mind both at home and while on the go.

