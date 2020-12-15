Jupiter Recognized As 2021 Global Cleantech 100 Company

Jupiter’s Climate Change Risk Analytics Was Selected Among Winners from 15 Countries and Various Industries

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter , the global leader in climate analytics for resilience and risk management, announced today that the company had been named a 2021 Global Cleantech 100 Company by Cleantech Group. The 100 companies on the list represent the private, independent and for-profit companies best positioned to contribute to a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future. This year’s list includes innovators from 15 countries, with just over half located in the US and the rest hailing from Asia, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. The sectors covered include: Agriculture & Food, Enabling Technologies, Energy & Power, Materials & Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics and Resources & Environment.



“Being recognized as one of the Cleantech 100 validates our work helping public and private organizations prepare for the coming disruptions stemming from climate change,” said Rich Sorkin, CEO of Jupiter. “With a pandemic having severely disrupted the global economy and revealed the fragility of physical and economic systems, it will be especially important to focus on this next set of critical risks to institutions and businesses as the economy recovers.”

The list combines Cleantech Group’s research data with qualitative judgements from nominations and insight from a global, 91-member Expert Panel of leading investors and executives from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the Expert Panel broadly represents the global cleantech community and results in a list with a powerful base of respect and support from many important players within the cleantech innovation ecosystem.

“We are delighted to welcome 50 companies for their first time on this year’s new Global Cleantech 100. This replacement rate speaks to the healthy maturing of this innovation ecosystem and to some specific impacts of Covid-19,” said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. “On the one hand, the 2021 list reflects the long-running mega-trends like decarbonization, digitization, electrification, and the ever-increasing volumes of deployed renewable energy. On the other, Covid-19’s impact is evident – for example, in the uptick in automation and robotics-enabled solutions, in logistics and supply chain solutions, and solutions in the food chain to prevent, reduce and repurpose food waste. Resilience is a new critical factor at play.”

About Jupiter

Jupiter is the global leader in data and analytics services to make informed decisions to anticipate risk from extreme weather, sea-level rise, storm intensification and rising temperatures caused by short, medium and long-term climate change. Jupiter’s ClimateScore™ Intelligence Platform provides sophisticated, dynamic, hyper-local, current- hour-to-50-plus-year probabilistic risk analysis for weather in a changing climate. The company’s FloodScore™, HeatScore™, WindScore™, FireScore™, and ClimateScore Global™ services are used for climate-related risk assessment and management worldwide. Jupiter’s models are based on the latest science, as developed by the global Earth and Ocean Systems science community.

Jupiter offers commercial services to asset owners in critical infrastructure, financial services including insurance, banking and asset management, energy and real estate, and the public

sector. These customers use Jupiter services for a broad range of applications, including capital planning, risk management, site selection, design requirements, supply chain management, investment valuations, and shareholder disclosures. For more information, please visit jupiterintel.com.

