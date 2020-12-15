Starkey Wins Prestigious CES Technology Award

Livio Edge AI designated as a CES 2021 Innovation Awards honoree

/EIN News/ -- Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starkey’s ground-breaking technology continues to receive high-profile accolades, this time from the Consumer Technology Association, one of the tech industry’s premier organizations. Livio Edge AI has been selected as a CES 2021 Innovation Awards honoree in the accessibility category. Its innovative design and engineering features scored highly across the evaluation criteria.

“This recognition is a testament to the incredible talent at Starkey and the organization’s relentless drive to lead the hearing industry by breaking down technological barriers,” said Chief Technology Officer Achin Bhowmik, Ph.D. “We have developed industry-leading artificial intelligence technology and transformed hearing aids into smart devices that automatically understand and adapt to challenging listening situations. During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, our Edge AI technology helped patients with hearing loss connect and communicate with loved ones during what continues to be a very challenging time.”

Starkey’s Edge Mode technology, available only in Livio Edge AI devices, is proven to be highly effective in resolving speech intelligibility challenges created by face masks. With a simple double tap, Edge Mode accounts for the impact of mask type, social distance and background noise to the acoustic signal and delivers greatly enhanced speech audibility and clarity. Additionally, Starkey’s Thrive Hearing Control app now includes Mask Mode, a new custom memory that boosts the frequency response in certain channels to help patients better hear people who are wearing face masks.

“At Starkey, we’re in the business of helping people live better lives through better hearing. For us, winning an award like this is a great honor,” said Starkey President and CEO Brandon Sawalich. “I’d like to congratulate the entire Starkey team on this recognition and extend my sincere gratitude for their unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence. I’m excited about what lies ahead, because, in many ways, we’re just getting started.”

About Starkey

Starkey is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Founded by Bill Austin in 1967, Starkey is known for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. Led today by President and CEO Brandon Sawalich, Starkey is the only American-owned provider of hearing technologies. The company has more than 5,000 employees, operates 28 facilities and does business in more than 100 markets worldwide. Learn more at starkey.com.

