Lawyer and General Counsel Holmes Lilley Featured in Exclusive Interview
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- General counsel, founder, and partner of Employer Defense Group LLP, Holmes Lilley was recently featured in an interview for Ideamensch. The interview centered on his esteemed career, including the strategies that have helped him grow his business, the failures he’s experienced as an entrepreneur, and some of his most productive habits.
Holmes Lilley is a renowned lawyer and entrepreneur who founded Employer Defense Group LLP in 2017. He now serves as a partner at the firm, working with several other powerful attorneys who specialize in workers’ compensation defense. Together, they aim to successfully defend all types of compensation claims.
When asked to name one strategy that helped him grow his business, he answered that relationship building has been extremely important.
“In a world where technology makes it easy to shoot off an email or text or even make a phone call, it is essential to take the time to build relationships face to face whenever possible,” he said.
Ultimately, according to Lilley, in order to foster relationships in the 21st century, you must be intentional about it.
Further, Holmes Lilley stated that the first habit that makes him more productive as an entrepreneur is time management. He knows how easy it is to lose focus, which is why he breaks up his day into three segments in order to ensure his time is well managed. He also recommended that all entrepreneurs exercise early in the morning, not only is it good for your health but, it gives you the time to mull over how you’re going to execute your goals for the day.
As to failure, Holmes Lilley has overcome his fair share, but he believes these failures led him to where he is today. For example, before founding the Employer Defense Group LLP, Lilley attempted to purchase a business, but the deal ultimately fell through.
While it may have felt like a failure at the time, Lilley feels that it made him more intentional about founding his own law firm, and today, he doesn’t view it as a failure but as a step that was instrumental in founding Employer Defense Group LLP.
For more information, visit: holmeslilley.com.
About Holmes Lilley
Holmes Lilley is a renowned attorney who currently serves as general counsel, founder, and partner of Employer Defense Group LLP. Lilley received his undergraduate degree from the University of Mississippi, before going on to earn his Juris Doctor (J.D.) from Elon University School of Law. After graduating, Lilley first worked for a firm that specialized in corporate litigation and healthcare law, and later went on to serve as in-house general counsel for a national staffing company while launching his own firm.
