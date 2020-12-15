Meet Stephanie - Co-Creator of KidDazzle™

Looking Dressy while not getting Messy, The Kidcover™️

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finally, a KidCover™ that allows your 6 month to 2 year old to eat and craft without the worry of ruining yet another outfit. “We became determined to find a way to minimize our time spent removing stains and maximize fleeting moments we had with our babies”. Bring on the spaghetti sauce and grape juice and let them feast.

As parents of three toddlers, Stephanie spent countless hours stuck in her laundry room struggling to remove food stains from her children’s clothing. “Each meal we fed our children inevitably led to a wardrobe change causing our laundry baskets to constantly be overflowing”. Sound familiar? We have all been there. Even though we want our children to learn for themselves, we still tend to nervously watch every hand and arm movement, afraid of an impending mess. All children in the beginning seem to be an artist struggling to finish their creation. Complete “with hand-prints of spaghetti sauce and splotches of grape juice”.

After endless hours of research, development, countless versions, kid-led testing and very messy mealtimes, we are proud to have created KidCover™ and are so excited to share it with you! The KidCover™ is a functional, fun and fashionable product that lets your child make a mess without causing you to stress.

Our motivation is to create innovative products that make parenting related tasks easier, so you can spend more time focusing on what matters most – your children. Currently there are two adorable designs available. Both the Tiny Tux™ and Precious Pearls™ versions of KidCover™ include the following features:

The large pocket catches falling food and liquids that always seem to miss your child’s mouth.

The bib portion of KidCover™ is made with 100% food grade silicone, which is non-toxic and hygienic as it is naturally resistant to bacteria. The smock portion is constructed using polyester with a waterproof coating.

The KidCover™ is BPA free, PVC free, lead free and phthalate free. The material is easily wipeable, machine washable, waterproof, and stain and odour resistant. It is durable enough to withstand repeated use by even the most frequent of eaters.

The KidCover™ has a size adjustable neck strap, with a fastener that is easy to open and close, so it can quickly be secured onto the squirmiest of toddlers.

While the amazing silicone pocket captures most food, the KidCover™ also includes extra-long material to keep laps clean. The neck is specifically designed to keep collars fresh, and the cuffs that are snug enough to keep sleeves dry, but stretchy enough to fit over pudgy baby hands.

Ideal for parents who are using "baby-led weaning"

Great baby gift

Now is the perfect time to discover a new way to let your “KidDazzle™” especially with all the wonderful Holidays that are right around the corner. Mealtime photos will be eye-catching and even more memorable.

