Delivra Introduces New Partnership with Episerver

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delivra —a provider of advanced email marketing automation and a part of the CM Group family of brands—today announced a partnership with Episerver , a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms, to enable customers to drive next-level personalization in their marketing strategy. The partnership also allows customers to improve efficiency and boost engagement through a series of best-in-class capabilities across multichannel marketing automation and behavior-based segmentation, without losing their authentic and personal touch.



“We’re thrilled to partner with Delivra to help more customers easily leverage data in their email and SMS marketing strategies. This partnership delivers dramatic improvements in marketing automation while bringing new capabilities across optimization and reporting for campaigns, which can elevate a customer’s entire marketing strategy,” said Karen Chastain, Senior Director Global Alliances at Episerver.

The partnership with Episerver brings new advantages to Delivra customers including the ability to:

Use customer behavior data to drive complex segmentation and nurture campaigns

Leverage multi-channel engagement data to deliver the personalized digital experience customers expect

Optimize multi-channel campaigns with tools built for enterprise, B2B and B2C



“Individuals today expect a personalized experience, especially in their inbox. By partnering with Episerver, we can offer the next level in marketing automation to their customers so they can meet those expectations. Customers who use the integration will gain the ability to create more personalized campaigns with a simpler process. And with Delivra’s flexible data structure and customizable reporting, they get visibility across their marketing strategy, allowing them to uncover more opportunities for future engagement,” said Mike Barnes, Director of Partnerships at Delivra.

The integration is now live and available for Delivra and Episerver customers in North America.

About Delivra

Delivra, a CM Group brand, is an email marketing software provider helping businesses execute effective multi-channel marketing campaigns for more than 15 years. Known for its industry expertise and unrivaled customer service, Delivra helps businesses engage in meaningful conversations with customers through email and SMS producing tangible results. Delivra empowers organizations to achieve business goals through a suite of professional services, including strategic campaign consulting, email design, content strategy and more. Delivra has implemented dynamic marketing solutions for over 1,000 companies representing varying industries. Visit www.delivra.com for more information.

About CM Group

CM Group is a family of global marketing technology brands including Campaign Monitor, Emma, Vuture, Delivra, Liveclicker, Sailthru, and Selligent. By joining together these leading brands, CM Group offers a variety of world-class solutions that can be used by marketers at any level. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, CM Group has United States offices in Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New York City, Pittsburgh and San Francisco, and global offices in Australia, Belgium, United Kingdom, New Zealand, France, and Uruguay.

About Episerver

Episerver empowers businesses to scale through the most customer-centric approach to digital experiences. Its Customer-Centric Digital Experience Platform™ features best-in-class content management and robust commerce, both backed by AI powered data and personalization solutions. The platform has consistently earned industry, analyst and media recognition for its vision, capabilities and customer commitment. In October 2020, Episerver acquired Optimizely, the leader in experience optimization, creating the most advanced digital experience platform to optimize every customer touchpoint across the entire user journey. Episerver’s 900+ partners and 1,100+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 9,000 brands enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. www.episerver.com

