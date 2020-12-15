Celebrate the Holidays with a Staycation

/EIN News/ -- Decatur, Ala., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Festive decorations are up, twinkling lights are on and the Christmas sprit is in the air throughout Decatur and Morgan County. Decatur Morgan County Tourism is extending an invitation to residents of the city and surrounding regional locations with the Winter Wonderland Staycation, and following the visit, drop by the Visitor Center and provide proof of stay for a free gift.

“Christmas 2020 is gearing up to be a nontraditional holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We invite our locals and guests from across north Alabama to be a tourist in your own town without the concern of travel. From a museum on bugs to watching wildlife in the great outdoors, Decatur is extending an invitation to discover what there is to do right around the corner while supporting the local economy,” said Decatur Morgan County Tourism President and CEO Danielle Gibson.

Winter Wonderland Staycation offers discounted hotel and museum admission rates along with special activities with free admission while encouraging social distancing. Information on the Winter Wonderland package is available at https://www.decaturcvb.org/staycations/. Following the visit, drop by the Decatur Morgan County Tourism Visitor Center (719 6th Avenue SE) and provide proof of stay for a free gift.

Discover the natural world up close at Decatur’s newest attraction, the Cook Museum of Natural Science. Kids and adults can explore, interact with and learn about nature through world-class exhibits, habitats and biomes. The knowledgeable and service-oriented staff go to great length to provide a memorable experience for all visitors. To receive a special discounted rate, mention the Winter Wonderland Staycation or present the ad found on

https://www.decaturcvb.org/staycations/ at the guest services desk. Offer expires February 28, 2021.

The historic Princess Theatre for the Performing Arts, located at 112 2nd Avenue in downtown Decatur, presents an array of cultural events and recently added to its incredible lineup is a film series featuring family-friendly animated films, comedies, dramas and holiday movies. To see what is currently showing, visit http://www.princesstheatre.org/ and to receive free tickets, call Decatur Morgan County Tourism at 256.350.2028.

For the art enthusiast, the Carnegie Visual Arts Center presents local, regional and national exhibits featuring all mediums of visual art throughout the year. Originally constructed in 1904 as The Carnegie Library with funding from the Carnegie Foundation, the Carnegie Visual Arts Center is one of the few remaining original Carnegie Library buildings in the nation. The historic building is a sight to behold and admission is free.

Winter is an ideal time to visit the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge. The 35,000-acre naturally preserved woodlands offer a unique opportunity to experience wildlife in its natural habitat. Each year, the refuge attracts thousands of wintering waterfowl and is home to Alabama’s largest wintering duck population. The Refuge also supports the state’s largest concentration of Sandhill Cranes and the endangered Whooping Crane. In celebration of the winter migration of these long-legged and long-necked birds, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association hosts an event offering a variety of activities for experienced birders and anyone who would like to learn more about birding and other wildlife that call the Refuge home. The 2021 Festival of the Cranes is set for January 9, 2021, with presentations held at the Princess Theatre. Admission is free to each of the presentations. (Note: Seating is limited due to social distancing guidelines with first come, first served admission.) For more information, visit https://www.friendsofwheelerrefuge.com/festival-of-the-cranes-2021 or follow www.facebook.com/FOCatWheeler for the latest updates.

Travelers or locals who want a change in scenery for a night have a choice of accommodations to complete their staycation.

Quality Inn: $55 per night. 256-642-7129. https://www.choicehotels.com/alabama/decatur/quality-inn-hotels/al456?source=gyxt

Baymont Inn and Suites: $10 off rack rate. 256-355-1999. https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/baymont/decatur-alabama/baymont-inn-and-suites-decatur-near-point-mallard/overview

LaQuinta Inn: $65 per night. 256-355-9977. https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/laquinta/decatur-alabama/la-quinta-inn-decatur/overview?CID=LC:LQ::GGL:RIO:National:52751&iata=00093796

Days Inn: $55 per night. 256-642-7129. https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/days-inn/decatur-alabama/days-inn-decatur-priceville/overview?CID=LC:DI:20160927:RIO:Local:SM-diesct&iata=00093796

In addition to these attractions, Decatur offers a variety of antique and specialty boutiques along the historic shopping districts in Decatur and nearby Hartselle and a diverse culinary scene. To discover more, visit https://www.decaturcvb.org. For more information on the Winter Wonderland Staycation promotion, visit https://www.decaturcvb.org/staycations/.

About Decatur Morgan County Tourism

Decatur Morgan County Tourism is a not-for-profit organization promoting tourism and economic growth in Morgan County. Travel-related expenditures for Morgan County in 2019 exceeded $278 million and state lodging taxes collected reached nearly $1.4 million, an increase of 10.3 % from 2018. The tourism and travel industry within Decatur and Morgan County provided 2,993 direct and indirect jobs for local residents and total travel-related earnings exceeded $74 million. For information on special events and attractions in Decatur and Morgan County, call 800.524.6181 or 256.350.2028; or visit www.decaturcvb.org.

