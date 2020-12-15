SMART Modular Introduces DuraFlash™ SP2800 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive

SSD Products in M.2 2280, M.2 22110 and U.2 Form Factors for Networking and Storage Server Applications

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Modular Technologies, a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SGH), and a leader in specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions including DRAM memory modules, solid state drives (SSDs) and other Flash memory products, announces the SP2800 family of PCIe NVMe SSD products designed to meet the needs of networking, storage, server, and other high-performance enterprise server applications.



The introduction of the SP2800 PCIe NVMe SSD product family under SMART’s DuraFlash™ product portfolio follows the MDC7000 Enterprise and Data Center SSD Form Factor (EDSFF) product launched last month. SMART developed this tandem of products to meet the growing demand for Flash storage in the networking and telecommunication infrastructure, data center, edge computing and enterprise server markets.

The SP2800 SSD is a highly-secured, Self-Encrypting Drive (SED) with TCG OPAL 2.0 and AES 256 encryption standards for access control and data security. Available in M.2 2280, M.2 22110 and U.2 form factors, the 3D NAND based SSD products support the industry standard PCIe Gen3 x4 interface and comply with the NVMe 1.3 protocol standard. SP2800 products come in high endurance product versions with one drive write per day (DWPD) plus SMART’s proprietary SafeDATA™ power loss data protection standard. Standard endurance versions are also available.

“These new SP2800 PCIe NVMe products are well suited to be used as the primary Flash storage device for system boot, data logging and application code storage in high-performance servers,” said SMART Modular Flash product director, Victor Tsai. “SMART Modular has developed a comprehensive PCIe NVMe product portfolio under the DuraFlash brand that meets today’s market demands, and addresses the rapid adoption of PCIe NVMe Flash storage in applications that traditionally utilize SATA and other legacy Flash products.”

Technical Highlights

User capacity of the SP2800 drive ranges from 240GB to 2TB. Other features of the new SP2800 PCIe NVMe SSD product family include:

Form factors: M.2 2280 (22mm x 80mm), M.2 22110 (22mm x 110mm) and 2.5” U.2

Available configurations:

• 240GB, 480GB, 960GB, 1920GB

• 240GB, 480GB, 960GB, 1920GB PCIe Gen 3x4 and NVMe 1.3 compliant

Endurance:

• 0.3 DWPD without SafeDATA

• 1 DWPD with SafeDATA

• AES-256 encryption, crypto erase, secure erase, TCG OPAL 2.0 (standard)

SafeDATA™ power loss data protection in high endurance configurations

For more information on this new SP2800, contact SMART Modular’s Sales Team or Flash product director, Victor Tsai at victor.tsai@smartm.com.

About SMART Modular Technologies

Serving the specialty memory industry for more than 30 years, SMART Modular is a global leader in memory modules, solid-state storage products and hybrid solutions across various form factors. Critical to electronic devices, they are available in standard, custom and ruggedized versions where high performance and high capacity are essential. SMART delivers solutions to a broad customer base which includes OEMs in computing, networking, communications, storage, mobile, military, aerospace and industrial markets.

SMART collaborates closely with their global OEM customers with a strong focus on extensive customer-specific designs, technical support and value-added testing services. Throughout the design process and across multiple platforms, SMART creates solutions for demanding applications with differentiated requirements.

SMART is a pioneer in secure, ruggedized solid-state drives. Additional attributes such as encryption, secure data elimination and write-protect features are incorporated providing highly secure storage for military, aerospace and industrial markets. SMART has developed a comprehensive lineup of ruggedized products including DRAM, hybrid memory, Flash and storage technologies across various form factors.

DuraFlash, SafeDATA and NVMSentry are trademarks of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc.

