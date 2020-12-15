Primarius Will Present an Invited Paper on Spec-Driven Extraction Flow and Exhibit at IEDM 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, the IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM) themed "Innovative Devices for a Better Future", will be held virtually December 12~18. There will be rich technical programs with 41 sessions covering electronics technologies being used much more broadly than ever before to address the world’s most pressing challenges.



Primarius will present ‘Enabling Efficient Design-Technology Interaction by Spec-Driven Extraction Flow’, an invited paper. In Dr. Huanlin Chang’s presentation, he will discuss a new methodology Specification-Driven Extraction Flow (SDEF) to address the inefficiency of the current design technology co-optimization (DTCO) flow. Dr Chang will detail how designers can use SDEF to sign off the technology development without the reliance of foundry SPICE models for the first time. His presentation will take place at 11:40 a.m. Friday, December 18 during Session 41: Memory Technology DTCO of advanced logic and memory.

Primarius will also host a virtual booth in the online exhibition area. It will showcase the company’s unique memory EDA flow and innovative EDA solutions from data acquisition to simulation. This comprehensive technology offering enables efficient Design Technology Co-Optimization (DTCO) that semiconductor engineers need during process technology development and chip design at advanced process nodes.

In addition to SDEP, Primarius will display its complete range of simulation, modeling, test, and service offerings. Its simulation tools on view will include NanoSpice Pro, NanoSpice, NanoSpice Giga, NanoYield, and Nanowave. Modeling tools showcased will be SDEP, BSIMProPlus, MeQLab, ME-Pro, and PQLab. Test equipment featured will include FS-Pro, 9812DX and FastLab. Finally, information on the company’s Semiconductor Engineering Service will also be available.

