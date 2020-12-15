Alliance Memory 2Gb, 4Gb, and 8Gb LPDDR4 SDRAMs Offer Low Power Consumption to Increase Battery Life in Mobile Electronics

Devices Combine Low-Voltage Operation of 1.1V With Fast Clock Speeds of 1.6GHz for increased Efficiency and Performance

/EIN News/ -- KIRKLAND, Wash., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that it has expanded its offering of high-speed CMOS mobile low-power SDRAMs with new LPDDR4 devices featuring on-chip ECC. For improved performance with higher power efficiency than previous-generation LPDDR3 SDRAMs, the 2Gb AS4C128M16MD4-062BAN, 4Gb AS4C256M16MD4-062BAN and AS4C128M32MD4-062BAN, and 8Gb AS4C256M32MD4-062BAN offer lower power consumption and faster speeds in the 200-ball FBGA package.



With low-voltage operation of 1.1V/1.8V, the devices released today increase battery life in portable electronics for the consumer and industrial markets, including tablets, wearables, handheld gaming consoles, personal navigation systems, and more. Providing increased efficiency for advanced audio and high-resolution video in embedded applications, the LPDDR4 SDRAMs deliver fast clock speeds of 1.6GHz for extremely high transfer rates of 3.2Gbps. For automotive applications — including infotainment and ADAS systems — the AEC-Q100 qualified devices operate over a temperature range of -40°C to +105°C.

The LPDDR4 SDRAMs are organized as 1 channel (AS4C128M16MD4-062BAN and AS4C256M16MD4-062BAN) and 2 channels (AS4C128M32MD4-062BAN and AS4C256M32MD4-062BAN) per device, with individual channels consisting of eight banks of 16 bits. The components offer fully synchronous operation; programmable read and write burst lengths of 16, 32, and on the fly; and selectable output drive strength. An on-chip temperature sensor controls the self-refresh rate.

With minimal die shrinks, Alliance Memory’s LPDDR4 SDRAMs provide reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacements for numerous similar solutions in high-bandwidth, high-performance memory system applications — eliminating the need for costly redesigns and part requalification.

Device Specification Table:

Part # Density Organization Speed Package AS4C128M16MD4-062BAN 2Gb with ECC 128Mb x 16 1.6GHz 200-ball FBGA

(10mm x 14.5mm x 0.8mm) AS4C256M16MD4-062BAN 4Gb with ECC 256Mb x 16 1.6GHz 200-ball FBGA

(10mm x 14.5mm x 0.8mm) AS4C128M32MD4-062BAN 4Gb with ECC 128Mb x 32 1.6GHz 200-ball FBGA

(10mm x 14.5mm x 0.8mm) AS4C256M32MD4-062BAN 8Gb with ECC 256Mb x 32 1.6GHz 200-ball FBGA

(10mm x 14.5mm x 1.1mm)

Samples and production quantities of the new LPDDR4 SDRAMs are available now, with lead times of eight weeks.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

