Scandal, Deceit and Sabotage Bubble to the Surface in New High-Stakes Science Thriller

In “Bad Chemistry,” author Paul Stephen Hudson draws from his experience in the chemical industry and passion for travel to create a compelling story of murder, revenge and reward

/EIN News/ -- YORK, England, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When seasoned sales executive at NTI plc, Victor Stanley, embarks on a business trip to Japan, his goal is to present his electrochemical company’s newest product to Kenezo Nonaka of Nonaka Industries and secure a substantial investment. Instead, he unknowingly enters a dangerous arena filled with shady dealings, criminal masterminds, crooked scientists and a deep thirst for power and money.

In Paul Stephen Hudson’s debut novel, “Bad Chemistry,” readers are taken on an international adventure as multiple people vie for control over NTI’s revolutionary new anti-counterfeiting coating to further their own agendas. While Stanley attempts to safeguard his company’s technology, one of the scientists behind its creation, George Yoreen, is masking an unsavory history with corrupt Korean businessman Lee Doo-hwan. After Doo-hwan learns that Yoreen took part in developing the coating, which threatens to undercut his illegal activities, he blackmails him into handing a sample over.

Doo-hwan enlists his employee, Veronica Tan, to distract Stanley with her feminine charm and help him in his mission to secure the coating. Tan accompanies him to the United Kingdom but is all the while harboring a desire for revenge, as Doo-hwan had wronged her father in the past and contributed to his untimely death. As Stanley, Yoreen, Doo-hwan, Nonaka and Tan compete in a rat race for the anti-counterfeiting technology and control of the market share, their ulterior motives continually undercut their commitments to one another and create an exciting, fast-paced story with twists and turns throughout.

“It's an exceptionally well-written chronicle of international intrigue and suspense,” wrote Joe Kilgore for The US Review of Books. “A contemporary thriller that spans the globe, there is literary heft to this novel as well. It is like a John le Carre spellbinder without the spies and counterspies.”

“Action-packed, tension-filled and a lengthy yet entertaining read, author Paul Stephen Hudson’s “Bad Chemistry” is a wonderful thriller that keeps readers interested and excited throughout the entirety of the novel,” wrote Tony Espinoza for Pacific Book Review.

“Bad Chemistry”

By Paul Stephen Hudson

ISBN: 9781664124158 (softcover); 9781664124141 (hardcover); 9781664125834 (electronic)

Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Xlibris

About the author

Paul Stephen Hudson is an author and semi-retired international businessman. He enjoyed a traditional British Public School education followed by a short career in the British Armed Forces before going into the chemical industry. Throughout his career, he managed many technology-based businesses in Japan, China, Southeast Asia, the United States, Northern Europe and the Australasian region, gaining exposure to many cultures and traditions. His love of travel gave birth to the storyline of “Bad Chemistry,” which is his debut novel. He currently lives in the United Kingdom with his wife. To learn more about Hudson, please visit paulstephenhudson.com.

