TrueCommerce Becomes a Preferred Solution on Microsoft AppSource

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions, has announced today that its EDI integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Operations has become a preferred solution on Microsoft AppSource. The status recognizes the company’s value for the Microsoft community as an agile provider of unified commerce solutions.



“TrueCommerce Foundry, our flagship solution, allows organizations to integrate directly with key Dynamics 365 business systems and automate their commerce network connectivity – all through an agile, maintenance-free cloud-to-cloud integration,” said Ross Elliott, President of TrueCommerce. “With this designation, Microsoft experts have recognized the quality and performance of our solutions and will feature TrueCommerce as a preferred option to new potential customers.”

The solution has been vetted as a Microsoft preferred solution—a cloud application selected for its quality, performance, and ability to address customer needs in a certain industry vertical or solution area. This rigorous process is driven by a team of Microsoft experts who validate solutions from partners with specific proven competencies and capabilities. “We continually invest in our Microsoft offerings and take great pride in delivering this extra level of confidence to our customers,” added Elliott.

Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re happy to welcome TrueCommerce as a preferred solution at Microsoft AppSource, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as TrueCommerce Foundry to help customers meet their needs faster.”

TrueCommerce Foundry is a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through business partner-to-partner connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The platform leverages TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network, which includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. As a fully managed services provider, TrueCommerce handles the onboarding process for new trading partners, as well as the ongoing management of trading-partner-specific mapping and labeling changes to ensure continuous compliance.

